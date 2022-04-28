Lions take Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2

Getty Images

Aidan Hutchinson is staying home.

Hutchinson, who grew up in the Detroit area and played his college football at Michigan, is the newest Detroit Lion. The Lions took Hutchinson with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Lions were widely believed to be high on Hutchinson all along, high enough that he was thought to be the top player on their draft board. For most of the pre-draft process, Hutchinson was expected to go first overall to the Jaguars, but Jacksonville went with Travon Walker, and Hutchinson ends up in Detroit.

Hutchinson was one of the best pass rushers in college football last year, and the Lions hope he can be one of the best pass rushers in the NFL for years to come.