Lions trade up, take Jameson Williams at No. 12

The Lions gave up a lot to draft Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Williams went to Detroit with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and to get him the Lions traded up with the Vikings, sending Pick 32, Pick 34 and Pick 66 to Minnesota in exchange for Pick 12 and Pick 46.

It’s a major move for the Lions, who wanted to get a big-time playmaker. Williams is that when healthy, but he suffered a torn ACL in the college football national championship game, so it’s unclear when or if he’ll play as a rookie.

The Lions had indicated they wanted to draft players who could contribute right away, but Williams is more likely a long-term prospect who will contribute only when he’s totally healthy.

28 responses to “Lions trade up, take Jameson Williams at No. 12

  2. Aggressive! This offense actually might scare people now. Their defense scares me still!

  3. Coaching staff must feel pretty secure. It doesn’t look like they’ll be much better this season.

  4. Wait what??? They didn’t give up a lot. The Vikings dropped back 20 spots in first round to gain 12 in the 2nd and pick up a 3rd round pick????!!! What am I missing here?

  6. How do you move back 20 spots in the first round to move up 12 spots in the second round and all you get is a third round pick for it?

    According to the trade value chart, the Vikings gave up 1,640 points and the Lions gave up 1,410 points. Even if it were just 12 for 32 and 34, the Lions come out ahead by 50 points.

    And Jameson Williams will be torching the Vikings twice a year for the next 10 years.

  7. I don’t like this call by Detroit at all. Too much draft capital for an injured player. Typical Lions. Ugh

  8. At first glance, that seems a bit crazy to me. To give all that draft capital to a division rival to get an injured receiver – I don’t see the urgency. They could have cleaned up with trading that 32nd pick, or taken a shot at a QB and had the 5th year option.

    This feels like a really premature swing for the fences. I think they should focus on shoring up their lines and finding their next QB. It’s a head-scratcher to me.

  9. Like the thought that they got 46 in return, perhaps a place to find a good safety

  10. 3 straight Buckeye or former Buckeye receivers…..and the best one is still in Columbus

  11. Vikings were fleeced. You’d think Spielman was still on the Vikings, trying to help out his brother in Detroit.

  13. The Lions have to take chances like this to get the franchise turned around. Williams would have been a top 5 pick if he hadn’t hurt his knee.

  14. No no no whyyyyyyyyyy did we do this???!!?? Trade a ton for a guy who just tore his ACL and it’s a position of depth in this draft. Ahhhhhhh just want to stick my head in a bucket of ice wtf?!?!?

  16. Williams is closer than your research would suggest. He’s also an exceptional WR talent.

  19. Crappy trade for MN. If MN offered those two picks to move up to 13, no one would take it!

  20. For a moment it looked like the Lions made a bold move to secure their qb of the future. Now it looks like they spent a lot of capital on an asset for their qb of the future, Jared Goff. They must really like Goff. If they are wrong about Goff, Holmes and Goff will be gone in 2 years.

  21. Hopefully he heals up well, he doesn’t need to be Calvin Johnson but that was alot to give up for a guy with question marks. Hope this pans out,

  22. Williams is the best receiver in the draft, Lions also get a 2nd rd pick in return. I’m just glad they didn’t take Malik Willis, def thought that jump up indicated it

  23. NFCN teams will take every WR on the board, just to keep the Packers from getting any. That’s how afraid the Lions, Vikings, and Bears are of the Packers…….and rightly so.

  24. Vikings go from 12th to 32nd and all they got was a swap of 2nd round picks and miss out on Davis or Hamilton, I thought they fired Spielman. What bunch of idiots, it’s the Vikings what can you say.

  27. packerfan says:
    April 28, 2022 at 9:40 pm
    Vikings were fleeced. You’d think Spielman was still on the Vikings, trying to help out his brother in Detroit.
    ————-
    Says fan of team who has zero number 1 WRs for A A Ron to throw to. Talk about being fleeced…..haha Rodgers ate up everything to get a good Number 1 like Deebo….hahaha

  28. Funny how both Vikings and Lions fans are complaining about this trade.

    I wonder if the idea is for the Vikings to get a haul from a team that wants to trade into the first round for a QB? Perhaps a first-round pick in next year’s draft? Is Kwesi playing 3D chess while the rest of us are playing Candyland?

