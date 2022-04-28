Lions trade up, take Jameson Williams at No. 12

Getty Images

The Lions gave up a lot to draft Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Williams went to Detroit with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and to get him the Lions traded up with the Vikings, sending Pick 32, Pick 34 and Pick 66 to Minnesota in exchange for Pick 12 and Pick 46.

It’s a major move for the Lions, who wanted to get a big-time playmaker. Williams is that when healthy, but he suffered a torn ACL in the college football national championship game, so it’s unclear when or if he’ll play as a rookie.

The Lions had indicated they wanted to draft players who could contribute right away, but Williams is more likely a long-term prospect who will contribute only when he’s totally healthy.