Mark Davis: There’s nothing going on with Darren Waller, except he’s a Raider

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 28, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

First Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shot down the report that Darren Waller could be traded to the Packers.

Then the tight end did so himself on Wednesday.

Now the denials have reached the highest levels of the organization, as owner Mark Davis issued his own denial during the draft festivities in Las Vegas on Thursday.

“You’ve got to talk to [head coach] Josh [McDaniels] and [G.M.] Dave [Ziegler], but no — there’s nothing going on with Darren Waller, except he’s a Raider,” Davis said, via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Waller currently has two years remaining on his contract with the Raiders. But there’s been nothing much to suggest that Waller doesn’t want to stay with the organization at this point, or that Las Vegas would like to deal him.

On Wednesday, Waller said, “There’s no trade that’s going to happen.”

While things can certainly change, it seems at least for now that the Raiders won’t be dealing Waller elsewhere.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Mark Davis: There’s nothing going on with Darren Waller, except he’s a Raider

  1. C’mon Packers. Send the Raiders picks back for Waller. We haven’t had a truly elite tight end for the last 20 years (minus one year with Jared Cook).

  3. Let’s see I can play in a dome, and call Las Vegas my home, or go live in that dump known as Green Bay, and have to listen to my quarterback blame everyone but himself when we lose.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.