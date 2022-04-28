Mark Davis: There’s nothing going on with Darren Waller, except he’s a Raider

Getty Images

First Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shot down the report that Darren Waller could be traded to the Packers.

Then the tight end did so himself on Wednesday.

Now the denials have reached the highest levels of the organization, as owner Mark Davis issued his own denial during the draft festivities in Las Vegas on Thursday.

“You’ve got to talk to [head coach] Josh [McDaniels] and [G.M.] Dave [Ziegler], but no — there’s nothing going on with Darren Waller, except he’s a Raider,” Davis said, via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Waller currently has two years remaining on his contract with the Raiders. But there’s been nothing much to suggest that Waller doesn’t want to stay with the organization at this point, or that Las Vegas would like to deal him.

On Wednesday, Waller said, “There’s no trade that’s going to happen.”

While things can certainly change, it seems at least for now that the Raiders won’t be dealing Waller elsewhere.