Matthew Stafford hoping for more time with Odell Beckham

Getty Images

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Odell Beckham didn’t have an extended run together with the Rams last season, but it was a productive one.

Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular season games and 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns, including one early in Super Bowl LVI. Beckham would tear his ACL a short time later, which ended his time on the field and could have ended his time with the Rams.

The team has not re-signed him and they have added Allen Robinson to a receiving corps that also features Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson in prominent roles. They haven’t ruled out a return and Stafford made a push to get the wideout back while appearing on ESPN this week.

“I’ve been in contact with him, both checking on his knee, his new addition to his family, and just letting him know that we’d love to still have him,” Stafford said, via Cameron DaSilva of USAToday.com. “It was an unbelievable blessing to get the chance to play with a talented player like that and honestly, such a great teammate. He was awesome from the second he stepped into our facility, which was a tough situation to learn as much as he had to learn as quickly as he did. It was really impressive to watch him go out there and do his thing and hopefully we get some more time together.”

Beckham’s not likely to re-sign before the draft is over and the team’s selections over the next three days could have an impact on his return as passing on wideouts entirely would create an easier path for Beckham to return once he’s healthy enough to play.