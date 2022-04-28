Packers add Devonte Wyatt with 28th pick

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2022, 11:14 PM EDT
2021 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama
Getty Images

The Packers have doubled down on Georgia defenders in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt joined the team with the 28th overall pick. They took linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall pick, so the team did not make the addition at receiver that many expected them to make after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders last month.

Wyatt was a two-year starter with the Bulldogs and posted 39 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the way to winning the national title during the 2021 season.

The Packers have the 53rd and 59th picks on Friday night and that may be when they turn their attention to restocking the cupboard at receiver.

9 responses to “Packers add Devonte Wyatt with 28th pick

  1. That was brilliant to pick two guys from Georgia because now they don’t have to learn to recognize a new logo.

  2. Weaknesses
    Length is below average.
    Average explosiveness into the neutral zone.
    Tendency to drop helmet into initial contact.
    Not enough sand to withstand down blocks.
    Average hand usage and shed quickness.
    Rush energy bogs down when stiff punches find him.
    Lack of length shows up in his rush.
    Doesn’t have go-to moves for quick-rush wins.

  5. It’s like Lucy with the football. Every year. Whoosh->nothing. I don’t even know why I fall for it every year and check-in.

  6. Well, Gute might as well draft another punter next … after we wear the first one out, at least we’ll have a substitute who can come in and finish the game.

  7. Great, now they’re better prepared to face all the offensive juggernauts with dangerous running games in their division…

    Meanwhile, their top 2 receivers left and they are doing nothing to enhance their greatest strength (offense).

    Two first-round picks and they double down on the DL. Wow.

  8. Let’s see. Scored 10 points AT HOME in a playoff game last year WITH ADAMS. He’s gone. Not replaced. Hmm. 7 wins next year. Maybe.

  9. On another note, it’s kind of bizarre that the Packers traded up to draft Love, yet had two picks in this round and passed up at least 3 or 4 QBs who look like far better prospects than Love.

    I don’t think they needed to take a QB then or now, but it reinforces how aimless this team’s draft strategy has been for ages.

