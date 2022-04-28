Packers, Chiefs may end up in an interesting dance for their next top receivers

Getty Images

The Packers and Chiefs need No. 1 receivers. The Packers and Chiefs each have a pair of first-round picks, after trading their No. 1 receivers away. Both are surely looking to tonight’s proceedings for an answer.

The dance could get very interesting between these two franchises as the draft slides into the second 10 picks. The Packers, at No. 22 and No. 28, can wait to see who’s there when they’re on the clock. The Chiefs, at No. 29 and No. 30, can try to cut the line

The Packers know that experience. Well. Two years ago, Plan A was receiver Justin Jefferson. The Vikings took him. Plan B was receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers jumped in front of the 49ers to get him. (Plan C became, inexplicably, quarterback Jordan Love.)

The Chiefs aren’t afraid to go get who they want. They surely are thinking about getting in front of the Packers. The Packers may want to make a pre-emptive strike in that regard, jumping for the Chiefs can.

However it plays out, watch those two teams. They need answers at the position. And they both may be looking at the same one.