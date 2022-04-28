Packers take linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 28, 2022, 10:31 PM EDT
The Packers bolstered their defense with their first pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

With the 22nd overall pick, the Packers selected Georgia linebacker Quay Walker.

This was a first-round pick the Packers received from the Raiders in the Davante Adams trade, and many people expected the Packers to take a wide receiver to replace Adams. Aaron Rodgers surely would have appreciated that, but there was a run on receivers in the first half of the first round, and the Packers apparently didn’t think there was good receiver value at No. 22.

The Packers’ own first-round pick is No. 28 overall. Perhaps that’s where they’ll take a receiver.

9 responses to “Packers take linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22

  4. I understand the need at LB,but this player was a late 2nd round projection.

  5. The gute just loves bucking conventional wisdom. Like he wants to be the smartest guy in the room. If it wasn’t for Rodgers, he would have already been fired.

  6. This is a major reach

    GRADE: 7.6 – 2nd Round

    Weaknesses

    — Build is on the thinner side. Could become more of an issue in the NFL.

    — Play strength comes and goes. He is a physical player but sometimes does not have the power to match.
    — Middling speed. Often made up for it with good technique and instincts, but that will be harder at the next level.

    — Change of direction in space can be lacking. Does not explode out of his steps.

    — Not a particularly useful blitzer.

  9. I was figuring Karlaftis, but I imagine Gutekunst spends more time at this than I do. Maybe Pickens or Watson at 28?

