Packers take linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22

Getty Images

The Packers bolstered their defense with their first pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

With the 22nd overall pick, the Packers selected Georgia linebacker Quay Walker.

This was a first-round pick the Packers received from the Raiders in the Davante Adams trade, and many people expected the Packers to take a wide receiver to replace Adams. Aaron Rodgers surely would have appreciated that, but there was a run on receivers in the first half of the first round, and the Packers apparently didn’t think there was good receiver value at No. 22.

The Packers’ own first-round pick is No. 28 overall. Perhaps that’s where they’ll take a receiver.