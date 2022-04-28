Patriots pick offensive lineman Cole Strange with 29th selection

Getty Images

The Patriots traded down from No. 21, a choice the Chiefs used on Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie.

That left the Patriots with the 29th choice, and they used it on UT-Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange. The Patriots also received picks No. 94 and 121 from the Chiefs in the Thursday night trade.

Strange played six college seasons, transferring from Air Force after a redshirt season in 2016. He played 42 games at left guard, one at left tackle and one at center.

Strange turns 24 on July 31.

New England needed a starting guard after trading Shaq Mason to the Bucs.