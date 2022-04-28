Patriots pick offensive lineman Cole Strange with 29th selection

Posted by Charean Williams on April 28, 2022, 11:25 PM EDT
The Patriots traded down from No. 21, a choice the Chiefs used on Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie.

That left the Patriots with the 29th choice, and they used it on UT-Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange. The Patriots also received picks No. 94 and 121 from the Chiefs in the Thursday night trade.

Strange played six college seasons, transferring from Air Force after a redshirt season in 2016. He played 42 games at left guard, one at left tackle and one at center.

Strange turns 24 on July 31.

New England needed a starting guard after trading Shaq Mason to the Bucs.

  2. Pats can’t make the Bills punt in two games. They trade Mason and draft a guard. I need to go another year without a defensive stop? No wonder Brady left. Shoot me now.

  7. What a COMPLETE waste of a first round pick. This guy would’ve been available in the second or third round. So many other better players that were available.

  8. Did anyone see how the NFL network ghosted the Pats? They had commercial, came back to say the Pats chose a Guard, then immediately went onto the next pick. No summation of the pick. No review of the player. They just ignored it. It was strange.

  11. Kids tough played for 6 online coaches at 3 positions hes about 6ft5 307 with a frame to get bigger long wingspan around 6ft8 he played well at the senior bowl.

  13. Since there were more Pats fans commenting about the Bills pick, I felt obligated to post on this one.

    REACH!

    Probably could have gotten him in the 3rd. Good luck, New England.

  14. There are no words but there are 3 letters… L.O.L

    With this draft the Jets have officially past the Pats for 3rd place in the AFCE.

  16. jrock955 says:
    April 28, 2022 at 11:35 pm
    Why does Belichick still have a job?

    ============================================================================================

    I can think of 8 reasons…

  17. Bill wanted a starting left guard on a rookie contract. He got one ve values and added the 94th and 121st picks.

  18. No wonder Bill traded down to 29. Would’ve been even MORE embarrassing to take him at 21.

