PFT’s one and only 2022 NFL mock draft

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT
'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' Sign Turns Silver And Black Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
Getty images

The draft starts Thursday. That means time is running short for mock drafts. Since everyone and their uncle’s mailman’s cousin has a mock draft, we’re continuing to post one, too.

I don’t like mock drafts. Some say they’re a vehicle for framing conversations. They’re actually a crutch. There has to be a better way to talk about the draft than to say, “Let’s pretend we know what’s going to happen and then talk about that.”

It gets even more bizarre when it comes to predicting trades. The potential permutations extend into numbers that the human mind can’t comprehend.

But here we are. Our one and only mock draft of the year. I don’t care if any of the picks are right. I don’t care if you call it the “worst mock draft ever.” (One or more of my past mock drafts will be happy to lose that crown.)

We used to do umpteen versions of mock drafts. That was before I developed a thorough and complete hatred of them. In recent years, we’ve shifted to a one-shot mock draft, with no concern for accuracy and no pride in authorship. Especially since I have now exported the assignment to a seasoned scout whose credentials would not be questioned if his name were to be mentioned.

I thought about tinkering with his selections. But then I realized I just don’t care. If any of these picks are right, the anonymous, unattached scout with no skin in the game gets the credit. For all that are wrong, I’ll gladly take the blame.

Here goes nothing. Literally.

1. Jaguars: Travon Walker, defensive end, Georgia.

They thought about taking a tackle. The current thinking is they will stick with a pass rusher.

2. Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, defensive end, Michigan.

He fills a need, and his Michigan connection is great for business. If he’s there, it’s a no-brainer.

3. Texans: Evan Neal, tackle, Alabama. 

A team that has plenty of needs could go in plenty of different directions here.

4. Jets: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, cornerback, Cincinnati.

The Jets migrate from Revis Island to Sauce City.

5. Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, tackle, N.C. State.

The offensive line is and has been a mess. Ekwonu starts the process of cleaning things up.

6. Panthers: Charles Cross, tackle, Mississippi State.

They need a quarterback, but they ultimately may not like one enough to make him the sixth pick.

7. Giants: Drake London, receiver, USC.

I’d personally go with Jameson Williams here, but I’m deferring to the person who crafted this draft.

8. Falcons: Kyle Hamilton, safety, Notre Dame.

A potential generational talent becomes the anchor of a team that is hoping to once again become a perennial contender.

9. Seahawks: Derek Stingley, Jr., cornerback, LSU.

They could trade down, or they could grab a guy who could become one of the cornerstones of Legion of Boom 2.0.

10. Jets: Kavon Thibodeaux, edge rusher, Oregon.

All those people who are talking about Thibodeaux sliding out of the top 10 could be hoping he does, so that they can draft him.

11. Commanders: Garrett Wilson, receiver, Ohio State.

A new Buckeye receiver could replace a current Buckeye receiver to whom they may not want to give big money.

12. Vikings: Jermaine Johnson II, edge rusher, Florida State.

Za'Darius Smith is a short-term move; they need pieces for their 3-4 defense.

13. Texans: Chris Olave, receiver Ohio State.

They don’t have a franchise quarterback any longer. A great receiver could make their non-franchise player look a lot better.

14. Ravens: Trevor Penning, tackle, Northern Iowa.

With Orlando Brown gone and Ronnie Stanley still a question mark, the Ravens need blockers.

15. Eagles:  Jameson Williams, receiver, Alabama.

Don’t be surprised if he goes higher — or if the Eagles trade up to take him at a higher spot.

16. Saints: Kenny Pickett, QB Pitt.

They wouldn’t have pursued Deshaun Watson if they were fully sold on Jameis Winston.

17. Chargers: Andrew Booth, Jr., cornerback, Clemson.

They’re doing what they have to do to keep up with great offenses in the AFC West.

18. Eagles: Jordan Davis, defensive tackle, Georgia.

Fletcher Cox is getting closer to the end. They need someone who’s just getting started.

19. Saints: Tyler Smith, offensive lineman, Tulsa.

The post-Payton offense needs more talent, and not necessarily a receiver.

20. Steelers: Malik Willis, quarterback, Liberty.

They may trade up to get him. They quite likely don’t intend on having an extended gap between franchise quarterbacks, like they did before drafting Ben Roethisberger.

21. Patriots: George Karlaftis, edge rusher, Purdue.

Best available player, an assessment informed by their struggles when it comes to drafting and developing receivers.

22. Packers: Treylon Burks, receiver, Arkansas.

They need a new No. 1 receiver, desperately. Don’t be stunned if they trade up to get him or someone else.

23. Cardinals: Demarvin Leal, defensive tackle, Texas A&M.

The defense needs a boost. Leal could provide it.

24. Cowboys: Kenyon Green, guard, Texas A&M.

It’s time to get back to taking care of the offensive line.

25. Bills: Trent McDuffie, cornerback, Washington.

They need help in the secondary, especially with Tre'Davious White returning from a torn ACL.

26. Titans: Jahan Dotson, receiver, Penn State.

Julio Jones didn’t work out. They need a solid No. 2.

27. Buccaneers: Devin Lloyd, linebacker, Utah.

Another Devin becomes the successor to Lavonte David.

28. Packers: Bernard Raimann, tackle, Central Michigan.

With Aaron Rodgers sticking around, they need people to keep him upright.

29. Chiefs: Zion Johnson, guard, Boston College.

They need to draft and develop competent blockers for Patrick Mahomes.

30. Chiefs: Daxton Hill, safety, Michigan.

Combined with the signing of Justin Reid, taking Hill could beef up the last line of defense, considerably.

31. Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, center, Iowa.

Talented but undersized, the Bengals need to be looking for guys who can protect Joe Burrow.

32. Lions: Matt Corral, quarterback, Mississippi.

They could trade this pick to someone who wants to get a quarterback — and the last five-year contract of the 2022 draft — or they could go ahead and take Corral here. He’s got the intangibles the Lions need as they try to turn the page on three decades of dysfunction.

Permalink 61 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

61 responses to “PFT’s one and only 2022 NFL mock draft

  2. I bet the Seahawks are jumping on any chance to get another 1st next year. After years of not having that chance, I bet they are hoping to get on the right side of the equation.

  3. Word is Evan Neal is off some boards due to medicals. So that will be interesting.

  4. As an Eagles fan, I’d be more than happy with that outcome, which means it will never happen.

  6. If Veach drafts a guard in the first round he should be fired. Smith and Thuney are going nowhere for years.

  7. The Eagles will do something Totally Moronic since Howie gets to make picks.

  8. 29. Chiefs: Zion Johnson, guard, Boston College.

    They need to draft and develop competent blockers for Patrick Mahomes.

    LOL. Trey Smith was an amazing rookie last season and what more needs to be said about Joe Thuney.

    L.O.L.

  9. He’s got the intangibles the Lions need as they try to turn the page on three decades of dysfunction.

    Considering the last Lions championship was 65 years ago, I’d say three decades is too generous a description. Or are we now calling the Wayne Fontes era the glory years?

  10. I think the Saints were were sold enough on Winston with a contract for the next 2 years after having him sit and learn behind Brees for a year, and seeing him get to a promising start before his injury. The pursue of Watson, a top 5 QB, was a rare opportunity they had to go for. So in regard of the quality of the QB class, or lack there off, they will go WR and OL.

  11. I’m of the thought if the #1 pick isn’t traded,… Jax takes an OT.
    They took the QB #1 last year and got sacked 32 times. They need OL help. I like the kid from N.C. Ekwonu.

  12. Isn’t Robert woods the Titans solid #2? Don’t Disagree with needing a WR, just feel like the rationale is confusing

  13. I refuse to “allow” any New York/Jersey team to draft KT since they’ve used their media connections to illegitimately cast doubt on his motor and dedication. Chicanery should not be rewarded.

  14. I agree that the Saints will probably pick Kenny Pickett, but I don’t think that they should

  15. I’m thinking the Lions are more likely to use the 34th pick on a QB. A lot cheaper and less pressure on him.

  16. During which time period(s) we’re the Atlanta Falcons considered “perennial contenders”?

  18. Tony Awesome says:
    April 26, 2022 at 8:56 pm
    I’m of the thought if the #1 pick isn’t traded,… Jax takes an OT.
    They took the QB #1 last year and got sacked 32 times. They need OL help. I like the kid from N.C. Ekwonu.

    ————-

    32 sacks allowed is tied for 9th fewest allowed (two of the teams with fewer sacks allowed had significantly fewer pass attempts). Their defense tied for the 28th fewest sacks, tied for second-fewest interceptions, and tied for 9th most rushing yards allowed.

  21. Can you imagine no QB goes in the first round. Steelers just signed Trubisky and Saints should continue with Winston because he is pretty dam good if you can finally teach him to throw it away if no one is open. His downfall is forcing the ball. Sometimes you just have to check it down.

  22. I just can’t imagine with all those QB needy teams, none are taken until 16. But something tells me Florio doesn’t care what I think.

  23. Gmen need an OT and pretty much everything else. With the cost of free agent wide receivers, pick one at seven and get 4-5 years relatively cheap.

  24. I still think that Pittsburgh has their next franchise quarterback in Mitch – totally mishandled in Chicago – remember Rich Gannon? Guys that have talent and he had a fast start – but then fizzled because of the team — not him. That team has screwed up many players ( and a few coaches)

  25. I think Jax takes LT Evan Neal #1. Unless these “medicals” everyone keeps mentioning are really a thing….

  26. The only thing I am certain about the draft this year is that I feel bad for the players drafted by:
    Jags
    Lions
    Browns
    Jets
    Panthers
    Saints
    Commies

  27. Who would trade up that’d be asinine the 6th player is just as good as the 1st there are a lot of very good players but there are no top 5 types .

  28. My guess is that the Seahawks trade back in the first round at least once, if not twice. I’m eagerly waiting to see what happens.

  29. This sums up the confidence in these picks: “Don’t be stunned if they trade up to get him or someone else.”

  32. As a Raider fan, I look at this 1rst round and think: We done good! I’ll take Adams over ANYBODY in that round.

    Cya in the playoffs, suckers! #RaiderNation rules!

  33. Why would giants go wr? Makes no sense. Falcons have Richie James and Erik Harris so no safety would go there. The titians don’t need a number two Robert woods is there number 2. Why would the chiefs who have two of the best guards in the league in trey smith and thundy pick a guard.

  35. I completely agree with the sentiments of the article. The NFL to its credit has created another fan friendly event complete with wagering possibilities. The only thing as futile as mock drafts is the actual draft itself. Years later the futility is shown in the actual contributions players make compared to their draft position or being a UDFA major contributor. The only thing the draft doesn’t have is a chimpanzee blindly picking names out of a jar. I would bet on the primate!

  38. Yeah, Chiefs don’t need to draft a guard in round 1. We have Trey Smith and Joe Thuney. Chiefs have Good backups as well. Chiefs are set at the guard spot.

  39. Everybody and their little sisters (and their little dog too) are projecting the Vikings to pick a DL at #12. Then under their breath they say something to the tune of “or they could go CB”. When people doing mocks all agree what the Vikings should do – that’s when the Vikings typically do something stupid like take a WR. What they should do is take the best OL available. Kirk is not a scrambling man, and he did that far too often last season.

  40. If Chiefs draft a guard with one of their two first round picks, they will probably use their second for a starting QB!!!!

  41. The only thing laughably off base here is saying the Lions have had three decades of dysfunction when in reality it’s been closer to five.

  42. 21. Patriots: George Karlaftis, edge rusher, Purdue.

    Best available player, an assessment informed by their struggles when it comes to drafting and developing receivers.

    ————

    The Patriots have drafted exactly one edge rusher in the first round in the time Belichick has been running the team. This is very unlikely. They are much more likely to draft a DT or LB.

    I also don’t think they will shy away from WR, but not in the first round.

  43. I don’t like mock drafts. Some say they’re a vehicle for framing conversations. They’re actually a crutch. There has to be a better way to talk about the draft than to say, “Let’s pretend we know what’s going to happen and then talk about that.”
    —————————-

    Okay….tell us how we should better talk about, engage with and enjoy the NFL draft then. ‘Cuz apparently innocent fun speculating is a bad thing I guess.

  44. The Packers won’t draft a WR in the 1st round.

    And it will break the internet.

  45. It will take waaaaay more than a QB to turn Detroit fortunes around. Matt Stafford showed he is a Super Bowl caliber QB, only NOT in Detroit where there were no other pieces that are needed to achieve the goal.

  46. I still think that Pittsburgh has their next franchise quarterback in Mitch – totally mishandled in Chicago – remember Rich Gannon?
    ============

    Gannon was in the League 11 years, and started parts of 5 different seasons before he finally established himself.

    I don’t think that is the comparison you were looking for.

  47. The only thing laughably off base here is saying the Lions have had three decades of dysfunction when in reality it’s been closer to five.
    ==========

    I think whats so amusing, they don’t even know what to do with themselves when they HAVE a solid, winning regime in place (Mahew/Caldwell)

  48. I doubt the USC WR goes that high. It’s mostly about speed at that position today, and he isn’t one of the real quick guys.

  49. If the Jets don’t take Thibodeaux at #4, they better not take him #10. The kid obnoxiously thinks he’s the top pick in the draft. He’ll never stop complaining about nit even being the top pick on his team. Better to go with Jeremaine Johnson. Let someone else deal with the headaches.

  50. Amusing that you’ve declared Willis to be a “franchise quarterback,” since he’s played against a grand total of nobody in his college career. In 2021 vs two FCS schools he lost both and was sacked a total of 15 times. Project? Definitely. Upside? Clearly. Franchise QB? Not even close, yet.

  51. I don’t think Colbert retires without trying to bring the Pittsburgh Steelers their next franchise quarterback through the door. I just hope they know which one that is and if he is obtainable.

  52. 26. Titans: Jahan Dotson, receiver, Penn State.

    Julio Jones didn’t work out. They need a solid No. 2.

    —–
    I guess were pretending they didnt trade for Woods 🤷‍♂️

  54. I would love to see the Pats grab Karlaftis. Don’t think he’ll be there. I think they trade out if they can, but might not be able to. If they keep the pick, I think the most likely are OL(Raimann?) or CB(Booth?).

  55. If KC stays put and doesn’t move up, they won’t go Oline. They will go best D player available. There is too much fire power in that division, and they will have missed out on all the top WRs at that point of the rd.

  57. I’m not sold on Linderbaum to the Bengals. If they take him I hope they have tape on him playing against guys with longer arms because his are short. He may be the best blocker out there but if you can’t reach the guy….

  58. Bucs aren’t gonna draft for NEXT year with Brady at 45 years old. Either cb, dt, or OL

  59. You think the Commanders will ever let Terry McLaurin go? Delusional. Wilson or another top receiver will complement Terry, not replace him.

  60. Hey guys, if youare going to give the Chiefs an OL in the 1st round, give them a RT. that is their only hole on the Oline. I would prefer to take one in the 2nd or 3rd round.

  61. No way the pack is taking oline round one
    ===========

    Knee injuries have ruined plenty of careers.

    Won’t be a bit surprised if Bak is another victim.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.