Raiders draft picks 2022: Full list of Las Vegas’ draft picks, order for every round

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on April 28, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 season was tumultuous at best. After getting off to a hot 3-0 start over the first three weeks, Las Vegas looked poised to compete in a loaded AFC West. But in October, head coach Jon Gruden resigned after emails surfaced in which he used racist, homophobic, transphobic, sexist and generally offensive language in communicating with then-Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen between 2010-2018. Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia took over as interim head coach 

In the midst of off-field controversy, Las Vegas remained competitive on the field, and their season came down to a Week 18 contest against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders managed to defeat the Chargers in a wild game and advance to Super Wild Card Weekend where they would fall short to the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Though Bisaccia led the Raiders to a playoff berth via a 10-7 overall record, the Raiders were on the hunt for a permanent fixture at head coach once the offseason began. In January, Las Vegas hired New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. 

After spending 13 seasons in New England, McDaniels has wasted no time in making his mark in Las Vegas as the Raiders have been very active in free agency. Days after Aaron Rodgers signed his blockbuster contract extension with Green Bay, the Raiders sent the Packers their first-round pick (No. 22) and second-rounder (No. 53) in this year’s draft in exchange for Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams. The Raiders signed Adams to a five-year contract with $6.7 million fully guaranteed. Adams reunites with QB Derek Carr in Las Vegas as the two played college football together at Fresno State. 

The Raiders’ roster changes were not limited to the offensive side of the ball as they also agreed to terms with defensive end Chander Jones and traded veteran Yannick Ngakoue. Jones, 32, is a four-time Pro Bowler and he recorded 10.5 sacks last season.  

Due to their offseason activity, the Raiders have only five picks in this year’s draft and zero in the first two rounds. While they have filled some major holes in free agency, the Raiders need another pass rusher to backup Jones and Maxx Crosby, and they could look to add another wideout to the corps of Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards. 

Click here for the entire 2022 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who the Raiders take in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 3: No. 86 

Round 4: No. 126 

Round 5: No. 164 (from NE) 

Round 5: No. 165 

Round 7: No. 227 (from CAR) 

5 responses to “Raiders draft picks 2022: Full list of Las Vegas’ draft picks, order for every round

  1. Remember when the Bears traded their farm of draft picks for Khalil Mack and all the Raiders were laughing……

    Karma always come back around to the imbec!les that run their mouths.

  2. Remember when the Bears traded their farm of draft picks for Khalil Mack and all the Raiders were laughing……

    Karma always come back around to the imbec!les that run their mouths
    __________________

    Oh really? Raiders made the playoffs last year. Hoe about The bears?

    Furthermore it’s worth noting when Khalil Mack was better when the trade 1st happened hes definitely going downhill now still great but not the player he was when he was with the raiders, they played in London, And in that game Camille as I like to call him Mac got blanked had absolutely 0 effect and was embarrassed.

  3. Josh Jacobs for Mack is fine. Mack Made it crystal clear that he did not want to play for the raiders he wouldn’t even talk to them so the raiders didn’t trade him Mack walked away from them. Since then hes accomplished very little. We also got a lot more draft picks not just Josh Jacobs and we weren’t hamstrung by Khalil mack’s contract. It was definitely better for the raiders than it was for the bears as evidenced by the playoff appearance last year.

  4. Bears made the playoffs after getting Mack, lol

    Jacobs is average at best, no where near the talent of Mack nor any where near the value of Mack in return

    You got Maxx Crosby a recovering addict that had four sacks against the Bengals 3rd string O Line, congrats!

    Now you have a stud WR with 3rd string starting QB and no draft picks…..”foot in mouth”

  5. It’s common knowledge that the Raiders very small hopes of playoffs going forward is diminished significantly in that now heavily stacked with talent division. All the talent is on the Chargers, Chiefs and the Broncos have a top tier defense.

