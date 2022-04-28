Ravens draft Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25

Getty Images

The Ravens have been active during the first night of the 2022 draft, selecting safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 overall before dealing receiver Marquise Brown to the Cardinals for the 23rd overall pick.

But after trading No. 23 to Buffalo for No. 25 and No. 130, Baltimore selected Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with the 25th overall pick of the 2022 draft.

Linderbaum started 35 games for Iowa over the last three seasons. He won the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center in 2021 and was also named the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year.

Linderbaum will likely replace Bradley Bozeman, who started 16 games at center for the Ravens in 2021 but signed with the Panthers in free agency.

The Ravens now have six fourth-round picks for Saturday.