Ravens select Kyle Hamilton at No. 14

USA TODAY Sports

A flurry of trades preceded the Ravens’ time on the clock with the 14th overall pick on Thursday night, but Baltimore put an end to that trend.

The Ravens stayed put and made safety Kyle Hamilton the newest member of the team.

Hamilton’s play at Notre Dame made him the top safety in this year’s class and there was talk about him coming off the board in the top five early in the pre-draft process. Hamilton didn’t wind up going quite that high, but he landed with a traditionally strong defensive team that should be able to make good use of his versatility in a secondary loaded with veterans like Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Chuck Clark, and Marcus Williams.

The Ravens don’t have any other picks tonight, but have a second-rounder and two third-rounders in their pocket for Friday.