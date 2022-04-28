Ravens select Kyle Hamilton at No. 14

A flurry of trades preceded the Ravens’ time on the clock with the 14th overall pick on Thursday night, but Baltimore put an end to that trend.

The Ravens stayed put and made safety Kyle Hamilton the newest member of the team.

Hamilton’s play at Notre Dame made him the top safety in this year’s class and there was talk about him coming off the board in the top five early in the pre-draft process. Hamilton didn’t wind up going quite that high, but he landed with a traditionally strong defensive team that should be able to make good use of his versatility in a secondary loaded with veterans like Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Chuck Clark, and Marcus Williams.

The Ravens don’t have any other picks tonight, but have a second-rounder and two third-rounders in their pocket for Friday.

  7. It’s very clear with this pick and letting Hollywood go that DeCosta has realized they need to play better defense to win games because they aren’t going to score many points with Lamar at QB. The offense is going to go multiple TE, run first, short yardage routes and ball control because Lamar can’t throw it downfield and has become a turnover machine. Makes a lot of sense in fact. although Ravens fans still think Lamar is a good QB. Despite his horrible last 2 years.

