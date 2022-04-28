Ravens trade Hollywood Brown to Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals have another weapon for Kyler Murray, and the quarterback is going to like it. Arizona reunited Murray with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

The Cardinals got Brown and a third-round choice (100th overall) for the 23rd overall choice.

Brown and Murray played together at Oklahoma.

Brown was Eric DeCosta’s first draft choice as General Manager, making the receiver a first-round pick in 2019. Brown had the best season of his career in 2021, finishing with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.

He will join DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore atop the depth chart. The Cardinals lost Christian Kirk to the Jaguars in free agency.