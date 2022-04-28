Report: “Handful” of teams have expressed interest in Baker Mayfield

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

Baker Mayfield is not expected to be traded before the start of the draft on Thursday night, but a report on Thursday afternoon indicates that the Browns may not wait too much longer before dealing the quarterback.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that a handful of teams have expressed interest in making a deal for Mayfield, who is set to make $18.858 million in the final year of the deal he signed after being drafted first overall in 2018.

The results of this year’s draft are expected to have an impact on how things play out for Mayfield. The Panthers have been linked with Mayfield and Cabot reports they are one of the teams who have been in touch with the Browns, but they have not ruled out taking a quarterback with the sixth overall pick.

The other teams are not identified, although the Seahawks are mentioned as a possibility, and the market for Mayfield should come into sharper focus as players come off the board in Las Vegas.

13 responses to “Report: “Handful” of teams have expressed interest in Baker Mayfield

  1. What’s their definition of a “handful”? Nobody is trading for his salary and nobody is giving up a day 1 or day 2 draft pick.

  2. In today’s market, 18M is not a huge amount for a starting QB. Thirteen Qbs will make that much or more this coming season. If he comes in and is not great, he’s gone with no further commitment. If he’s great, you can franchise him or work on a long term deal.

    I would CERTAINLY do this before I would spend a 1st round pick on ANY of the prospects in this draft class.

  3. If the Browns cut him expect teams like Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Tampa, Seattle to go after him.

  5. As a Lions fan I dont think we work in anyway as a landing spot for Mayfield and I hope it’s not something pursued. I’m not sure where he “fits”, his brashness was not dovetailed with enough performance to make him desirable to all with a vacancy. I could see him ending up in the NFC East or either conference in the South. But not many chairs seem to be pulled out for him. His next team will decide if he has any career left.

  6. the Browns are going to pay millions and a draft pick to get back a 6th rd pick .. they should be so lucky ..

  7. It’s just a last ditch effort by the Browns to try to generate a trade market. Nothing to see here people.

  8. I pray SEA trades for Mayfield and starts him next season. Mayfield behind SEAs OL would be an utter outright disaster. The Cardinals could count on racking up a bunch of sacks and at least 3 picks minimum per matchup to pad their stats. Hawks are going to be a mess at QB this year whether they start Drew Lock, Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield or one of these rookies.

  11. Interest is one thing, but how much draft capital will teams be willing to pay for Mayfield? I feel like he will garner a single 4th round pick AT BEST. But who knows. Some teams are dumb.

  12. His current salary kills just about any deal as no team wants to pay 18 mil for s QB that is likely going to be their back up as all other teams have made their beds w/current QB’s on their rosters.

  13. Browns may have to give Baker and a draft pick to any team willing to take his salary off their hands

