Roger Goodell: I have great respect for Brian Flores, we want to do better on diversity

When former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed his lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in the hiring of coaches across the NFL, the league almost immediately insisted that Flores’ lawsuit was without merit. But NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has acknowledged today that Flores has raised important points about the NFL.

Goodell said on ESPN that he thinks highly of Flores and wants to do better at creating more diversity among head coaches.

“I have great respect for Brian,” Goodell said. “He’s a great coach and I think a great man, so I’m glad he’s coaching with the Steelers. We’re taking everything he’s talked about as far as opportunities for African-American coaches, and other people of color, including women. We want to make sure that we’re doing better there. We’ve been very deliberate and intentional at our efforts in diversity and inclusion, but we haven’t done as well with head coaches, so we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can in that area. . . . It’s something we want to do better and I believe we will.”

Flores has been joined by two other Black coaches who are alleging racial discrimination in hiring.