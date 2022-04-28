Saints draft picks 2022: Full list of New Orleans’ draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

The Saints missed the playoffs at 9-8 last season, failing to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016. Finishing above .500 was no small task considering the team lost starting QB Jameis Winston in October and were without top WR Michael Thomas all season. Following Sean Payton’s retirement in January, the Saints promoted DC Dennis Allen to head coach, adding another wrinkle to their offseason. This will be Allen’s 4th season as a head coach after he went 8-28 in three seasons with the Raiders.

Following a trade with the Eagles that involved eight picks, the Saints hold two first rounders in the 2022 Draft. One of their top priorities will be wide receiver. With Thomas out all last season, New Orleans’ lack of another playmaker at the position was evident. Whether Thomas comes back healthy or not, the Saints could use another reliable option at wide receiver.

Another need New Orleans will be looking to address is at offensive tackle. Three-time Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead signed a 5-year, $75 million deal with the Dolphins in free agency, leaving the Saints a massive hole at tackle. Currently, the Saints only have two tackles on the roster, starting RT Ryan Ramczyk and 2021 6th-round pick Landon Young, so it’s likely GM Mickey Loomis uses one of his two first-round picks to help replace Armstead.

While the Saints re-signed Jameis Winston to a 2-year deal, brought in veteran Andy Dalton as a backup option and have Taysom Hill signed long term, it wouldn’t be out of the question for the team to take a QB if somebody they love falls to them, especially since their 2023 1st-round pick now belongs to the Eagles.

New Orleans Saints 2022 Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 16 (from IND via PHI)

Round 1: No. 19 (from PHI)

Round 2: No. 49

Round 3: No. 98

Round 4: No. 120

Round 5: No. 161

Round 6: No. 194 (from IND via PHI)

