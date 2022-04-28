Saints move up to No. 11, take Chris Olave

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT
2022 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
The first 10 picks of the 2022 draft unfolded with no draft-night trades. The first trade happened at pick No. 11.

The Saints moved up from No. 16, in a trade that packaged that selection with picks No. 98 and 120 going to the Washington Commanders.

With that higher pick, the Saints selected Ohio State receiver Chris Olave.

The former Buckeye joins Michael Thomas on the depth chart, beefing up the pass-catching corps for a team that hopes to enter the post-Sean Payton era with a potent offense.

Payton recently downplayed projections of the Saints taking a receiver in the first round. They still have another first-round selection, at No. 19.

That’s three receivers taken in the first eleven selections.

2 responses to “Saints move up to No. 11, take Chris Olave

  1. I was wondering why no one was talking much about Olave? Watching the Buckeyes you heard and saw him more. Jameis will love him.

  2. I seem to be always half-right half wrong.
    I thought we’d get Olave but didnt think we’d have to trade up to get him.

