Saints move up to No. 11, take Chris Olave

Getty Images

The first 10 picks of the 2022 draft unfolded with no draft-night trades. The first trade happened at pick No. 11.

The Saints moved up from No. 16, in a trade that packaged that selection with picks No. 98 and 120 going to the Washington Commanders.

With that higher pick, the Saints selected Ohio State receiver Chris Olave.

The former Buckeye joins Michael Thomas on the depth chart, beefing up the pass-catching corps for a team that hopes to enter the post-Sean Payton era with a potent offense.

Payton recently downplayed projections of the Saints taking a receiver in the first round. They still have another first-round selection, at No. 19.

That’s three receivers taken in the first eleven selections.