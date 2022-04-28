Saints stay put, take Trevor Penning at No. 19

Getty Images

The Saints traded up from No. 16 to snag wide receiver Chris Olave with the 11th overall pick, but they stayed put to make a choice at No. 19.

It was another selection to help on the offensive side of the ball. Offensive lineman Trevor Penning will be joining Olave in New Orleans this season.

Penning was a three-year starter at left tackle at Northern Iowa and the Saints have an opening at that spot with Terron Armstead leaving for Miami as a free agent this offseason. With Ryan Ramczyk set at right tackle, Penning should have every opportunity to win that job as a rookie.

The Saints are set to pick again on Friday night at No. 49 and we’ll have to wait until then to see if they continue to stock the offense.