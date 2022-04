Spencer Rattler was the original favorite to be taken first overall tonight

Getty Images

A quarterback won’t be the first overall pick tonight, obviously. Last May, a quarterback was the betting favorite to be the first player selected.

In the initial odds posted by PointsBet for the 2022 draft, the favorite to be the first overall selection was then-Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, at +225.

He was followed by North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (+350), Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (+400), LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (+800), USC quarterback Kedon Slovis (+1000), Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (+1500), Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (+1800), Florida quarterback Emory Jones (+2000), Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (+2000), and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (+2500).

Georgia defensive end Travon Walker wasn’t even on the board. And currently, he remains the favorite to go first.