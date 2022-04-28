Steelers select Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 28, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT
At long last, a quarterback is off the board.

With the 20th overall pick in the 2022 draft, the Steelers have selected Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Given Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement after the 2021 season, Pittsburgh had a clear need for a quarterback of the future. Despite signing free agent Mitchell Trubisky, the club has elected to keep Pickett playing in the same stadium where he was featured as a college player.

Pickett was the ACC player of the year and offensive player of the year in 2021. In 52 games with 49 starts, Pickett compiled a 33-16 record as a starter for the Panthers.

In 2021, he threw for 4,319 yards with 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions, leading the team to an 11-2 record and the ACC Championship.

With Trubisky also on the roster, Pickett does not have to start right away for Pittsburgh. But sooner than later, he’ll take over as the Steelers’ QB1.

13 responses to “Steelers select Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall

  2. Glad they chose Pickett over Willis. Not sure if he will be the long term answer but we got the guy we wanted, which always feels good. Here we go!!

  4. Did they think he was the next Dan Marino? I think Willis has a much higher ceiling and with Trubisky, you’d never need to rush him in…

  5. Best QB in the draft. Pickett has great decision making and makes some unreal throws. Reminds me of Herbert. Steelers killed it with this pick.

  8. Anyone smell the desperation in the air? Even little Baker is better than this guy.

  9. every year that is down for QB’s.. “no first rounders, no franchise QBs” and yet they get picked anyway… sometimes more than one..

  10. Oh no! What are all the delusional steeler fans who ACTUALLY convinced themselves that Mitch Trubisky was the answer gonna do now???

  11. TERRIBLE PICK, dude has small hands and has to wear gloves in college just to get a good grip on the ball. Now he has to deal with rain and snow AND a bigger football that he can’t grip

  13. TERRIBLE PICK, dude has small hands and has to wear gloves in college just to get a good grip on the ball. Now he has to deal with rain and snow AND a bigger football that he can’t grip
    ________________________
    He played his college ball in Pittsburgh. It rains and snows there.

