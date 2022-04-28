Steelers select Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall

Getty Images

At long last, a quarterback is off the board.

With the 20th overall pick in the 2022 draft, the Steelers have selected Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Given Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement after the 2021 season, Pittsburgh had a clear need for a quarterback of the future. Despite signing free agent Mitchell Trubisky, the club has elected to keep Pickett playing in the same stadium where he was featured as a college player.

Pickett was the ACC player of the year and offensive player of the year in 2021. In 52 games with 49 starts, Pickett compiled a 33-16 record as a starter for the Panthers.

In 2021, he threw for 4,319 yards with 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions, leading the team to an 11-2 record and the ACC Championship.

With Trubisky also on the roster, Pickett does not have to start right away for Pittsburgh. But sooner than later, he’ll take over as the Steelers’ QB1.