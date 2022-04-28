Texans select Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 3

Getty Images

The Texans have six choices in the top 107, including two first rounders. They have needs at just about every position.

They filled one of those needs with the third overall choice, selecting LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

The Texans choice of Stingley had been expected, with word in recent days of their serious interest in Stingley. They selected him over Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner as well as the top offensive linemen, including North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu.

Desmond King, Steven Nelson and Lonnie Johnson Jr. were the top corners on the Texans’ depth chart before Thursday night.

Stingley missed the final nine games of last season with a Lis Franc injury, and, in fact, missed more games than he played in his final two years. But in LSU’s national championship season of 2019, he led the SEC in passes defended and interceptions while becoming the first true freshman to start on the Tigers’ defense in 34 years.

Stingley was the third consecutive defensive player selected, following Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker to the Jaguars and Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson to the Lions.