Texans select Kenyon Green at No. 15 overall

The Texans used a trade with the Eagles to move back a couple of spots in the first round and pick up a few late-round selections. And they already brought in cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick in this draft.

Now, Houston has selected an offensive lineman.

With the 15th overall pick in the 2022 draft, the Texans have picked Kenyon Green.

Green started 35 games for the Aggies over the last three years. He was a two-time consensus All-American in 2020 and 2021, along with a first-team All-SEC selection in 2021.

He played multiple positions along the offensive line in his time at Texans A&M, including four of them in 2021 — everywhere but center.

Philadelphia used Houston’s pick at No. 13 to bring in defensive tackle Jordan Davis. The Texans now have the Eagles’ 124th, 162nd, and 166th overall picks in this year’s draft.