Titans decide to draft a new receiver in lieu of paying the one they had

Getty Images

Some in league circles believe that the constant glut of great receivers entering the draft makes it unwise to spend big money on a veteran receiver. The Tennessee Titans apparently fall into that category.

The Titans said farewell to receiver A.J. Brown after only three years, replacing him with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, acquired via the 18th pick in the 2022 draft.

If Burks booms, it’s a good move. He’ll be much cheaper than Brown will be for the Eagles, after signing a four-year, $100 million extension. But if Burks busts, what did the Titans gain? Nothing at all.

It worked for the Vikings in 2020, who replaced Stefon Diggs with Justin Jefferson. The Titans need to hope they got the right guy after giving up Brown.

The trade also shows how different a team can become after only one year. In June, Brown lobbied aggressively for the Titans to trade for Julio Jones. Now, both players are gone.

It also sends a message to Burks. If he plays really well, he’ll potentially be traded in lieu of being paid. Like Brown was.