Titans replace A.J. Brown with Treylon Burks

The Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Eagles with the 18th overall choice, unwilling apparently to give him the four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed that Philadelphia did give the star receiver.

Tennessee got a cheaper replacement with the first-rounder they obtained in the deal, selecting Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

In four seasons with the Hogs, Burks made 146 receptions for 2,399 yards with 18 touchdowns. He also had 13 drops.

He earned All-SEC honors last season and set the school record with six 100-yard receiving games. Burks made 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago.