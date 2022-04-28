Titans trade A.J. Brown to the Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles didn’t get their receiver with their coveted receiver with the 13th overall choice, instead trading up to take Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

The Eagles got their receiver with a blockbuster trade, sending the 18th overall choice and a third-round selection (No. 101 overall) to the Titans for receiver A.J. Brown.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel recently said Brown wasn’t going on the trade block “as long as I’m the head coach.” Three weeks later, Brown is an Eagle.

The Titans selected Brown in the second round of the 2019 draft. He spent three seasons in Tennessee. Entering the final year of his deal, Brown is looking for long-term security, which the Titans didn’t appear eager to give him.

Brown had not participated in the Titans’ voluntary offseason program.

Brown, 24, made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and has caught 185 passes for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns through three seasons.

In Philadelphia, he will pair with last year’s first-round choice, DeVonta Smith.