Vikings take Lewis Cine with final pick of first round

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 28, 2022, 11:37 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP National Championship
Getty Images

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft has come to an end.

The Vikings selected Georgia safety Lewis Cine with the 32nd overall pick of the draft, the last pick of Thursday night. The reigning national champions, Georgia had five first-round picks tonight.

It’s the Rams’ first-round pick, which was traded to the Lions in the Matthew Stafford deal, and then traded to the Vikings tonight when the Lions moved up to the 12th overall pick.

Cine made a major impact in Georgia’s national championship season and was named the defensive MVP of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Vikings like what he’s done at the highest levels of college football and think he’ll be ready to contribute right away as a rookie.

The draft resumes with the second and third rounds on Friday night.

8 responses to "Vikings take Lewis Cine with final pick of first round

  4. The GM is crazy.

    Apparently he doesn’t understand positional value. Andrew Booth, Kyler Gordan, Christian Watson, George Pickens, Boye Mafe are all available and play premium positions. You can get a fine safety later in the draft, as they did last year when they took Cam Bynum in the fourth round.

    I’m very disappointed in Kwesi’s first effort. Another trade down would have been better.

  5. I always knew we’d be picking #32 some day! This dude looks like he could be disruptive. Maybe we can make it two in a row!

  6. Weaknesses:
    Average size; will need more muscle mass.
    Angles in run support are sometimes poor.
    Doesn’t have the feet and hips to cover good receivers.
    Lacks range in coverage.
    Doesn’t track the ball too well.

  8. Kind of feels like the Vikings are one of the losers of the first round – seemingly working hard to accomplish little.

    Thankfully for them, the Packers also turned in a baffling first round, the Bears are absent, and the Lions overreached on a guy they aren’t ready to maximize (Williams), so this mediocre outcome doesn’t stand our as much.

