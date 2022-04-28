Vikings take Lewis Cine with final pick of first round

Getty Images

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft has come to an end.

The Vikings selected Georgia safety Lewis Cine with the 32nd overall pick of the draft, the last pick of Thursday night. The reigning national champions, Georgia had five first-round picks tonight.

It’s the Rams’ first-round pick, which was traded to the Lions in the Matthew Stafford deal, and then traded to the Vikings tonight when the Lions moved up to the 12th overall pick.

Cine made a major impact in Georgia’s national championship season and was named the defensive MVP of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Vikings like what he’s done at the highest levels of college football and think he’ll be ready to contribute right away as a rookie.

The draft resumes with the second and third rounds on Friday night.