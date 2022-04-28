Will Jaguars go offensive line or defensive line with first pick?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2022, 9:31 AM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars Introduce Doug Pederson As New Head Coach
Getty Images

The betting odds continue to point to the Jaguars selecting defensive end Travon Walker. As the time for the team to go on the clock gets closer, it’s hard not to wonder that maybe they’ll address the other side of the ball.

Simms and I talked through the possibility during Thursday’s PFT Live. The more we talked about it, the more we liked the idea of the Jaguars taking someone like Ikem Ekwonu or Evan Neal over Walker or Aidan Hutchinson.

The NFL — and especially the AFC — is currently loading up the offenses. While a great pass rush can come in handy when the time comes to win a championship, a team can’t contend without an offense that can gain yards and score points.

Last year, the Jaguars invested two first-round picks in skill-position players. Even with left tackle Cam Robinson signing an extension, it makes sense to add another body to the brigade of blockers to create holes for James Robinson and Travis Etienne, and to buy time for Trevor Lawrence.

Also, consider the team’s recent history. In 2017, the Jags had a great defense. What did it ever get them? They need to pivot to the offensive side of the ball to compete and to contend.

The wild card comes from the fact that owner Shad Khan lived through the years of great defense and nothing to show for it. He has seen the league skew toward offense. He has hired a coach with an offensive background who outscored the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. And Khan told SI.com this recently: “I have an opinion. I do have an opinion. We are supposed to get together on Wednesday, and so I don’t have as firm a decision as I did maybe last year, but I do have it. I think we’ll have to really firm up the draft board, so we have clarity on all the permutations and combinations we’re gonna hit. “

This isn’t General Manager Trent Baalke’s call. It’s not coach Doug Pederson‘s call. Ultimately, it’s Khan’s call. And Khan is the only one of the three whose experience stretches back beyond extremely recent history. Khan has seen that a heavy investment in defense has gotten them nowhere. If they want to get anywhere in the AFC as it’s currently constructed, they need to put their offense in a position to score points.

That said, the thinking continues to be that they’ll take Walker.

Whatever they do, the first overall pick is as much of a crapshoot as the rest of them. Look at the history. Plenty of No. 1 overall picks have ended up not doing much of anything in the NFL. For the Jaguars to get the most out of last year’s first overall pick, they should be thinking about a first overall pick who can directly help that effort.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Will Jaguars go offensive line or defensive line with first pick?

  3. Exactly. I’m an Eagles fan. Protect the QB. Make him comfortable and happy. Get the NC St o lineman.

  4. “Khan has seen that a heavy investment in defense has gotten them nowhere”….well if getting to the AFC championship game and being 10pts up at Gillette in the 4th quarter (before Brady donned his superman outfit) is nowhere, then I guess you are right but I think most would not consider the AFC championship game as gotten nowhere even if it was just the once.

  5. By taking an OL feel like it would screw up other teams draft plans much more than if they went DL.. I say do it!

    A good to great offensive line is more valuable than a good to great defensive line.

  6. If Khan doesn’t trust his GM and coach to make the draft decisions then obviously he hired the wrong guys . I get it he’s the owner but there’s no way he’s as educated about the draft and the team as Baalke and Pederson are . No wonder the Jags are picking first for the second year in a row .

  8. If I was GM, I’d take Ekwonu and laugh maniacally for years as he absolutely decimates players in the 2nd level while creating holes for Etienne (or whoever).

    It’s Baalke, so I’m sure they’ll find a way to screw this up.

  9. If Khan doesn’t trust his GM and coach to make the draft decisions then obviously he hired the wrong guy
    —-

    Imagine letting Tony Khan make any decision on the draft. He’d probably try to draft Veer no.1 overall.

  10. If Khan is smart, he’ll do the exact opposite of what Baalke wants. But since Khan blew his opportunity to can Baalke earlier this off-season, the Jags will follow Baalke’s advice and regret it for years to come.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.