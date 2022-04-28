Zach Wilson: I appreciate Jets’ confidence, I need to do my part

Getty Images

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said recently that he “100 percent sees greatness” in quarterback Zach Wilson after the second overall pick of the 2021 draft turned in a rocky rookie season.

By signing guard Laken Tomlinson and adding a pair of tight ends in C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin as free agents, the Jets have done some work to upgrade the pieces around Wilson this year. They are expected to continue that process in the next couple of days as they have four of the first 38 picks in this year’s draft.

A wide receiver is a likely addition with one of those picks and the work has not gone unnoticed by Wilson. He noted the confidence it shows in his development at a Wednesday press conference while also noting that he can’t just rely on being lifted up by the team around him.

“I appreciate their confidence in me, and I think they understand that quarterback efficiency in this league, overall, not even just in my standpoint, it’s how you win games, it’s how you be explosive on offense,” Wilson said. “So, I need to do my part, I need to get better, I need to let the guys around me make the plays that they were brought in for. I’m excited that we’re in that process of building it together and we all get to kind of ride the wave together as well.”

A leap forward for Wilson may not put the Jets into the playoffs, but it is a necessary step if they’re going to end their long postseason drought anytime soon.