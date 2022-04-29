2022 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to make the first overall selection for the second straight year. Last year, the Jaguars used that top spot to select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and kick off a quarterback-heavy first round that included Zach Wilson to the Jets, Trey Lance to the 49ers, Justin Fields to the Bears and Mac Jones to the Patriots.
That was last year, though, and this time around, there’s a chance that we could see a draft with no quarterbacks, tight ends, running backs, or receivers taken in the Top 10. 2022 could be the year to shine for offensive tackles and pass rushers, with Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia’s Travon Walker showing up in top spots on mock drafts and top-five lists nationwide.
It’s a relatively quiet year for quarterbacks without a clear number one prospect at the position. There’s also not a clear landing spot for Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis or Matt Corral of Ole Miss, the top names in this year’s QB class.
This year’s draft will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders. The draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 28 before Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 29 and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 30. Below are all 262 picks and traded selections in all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, including compensatory picks (denoted with an asterisk). Check out additional 2022 NFL Draft coverage including mock drafts, news, rumors, trades, video analysis and more here.
2022 NFL Draft Order
Round 1
1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
2. Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
3. Houston Texans – Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
4. New York Jets – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
5. New York Giants – Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
6. Carolina Panthers – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
7. New York Giants (from CHI) – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
8. Atlanta Falcons – Drake London, WR, USC
9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
10. New York Jets (from SEA) – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
11. New Orleans Saints (from WAS) – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
12. Detroit Lions (from MIN) – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
13. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU through CLE) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
14. Baltimore Ravens – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
15. Houston Texans (from PHI through MIA) – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
16. Washington Commanders (from NO through IND via PHI) – Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
17. Los Angeles Chargers – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
18. Tennessee Titans (from PHI through NO) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
21. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) – Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
23. Buffalo Bills (from BAL through ARZ) – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
24. Dallas Cowboys – Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
25. Baltimore Ravens (from BUF) – Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
26. New York Jets (from TEN) – Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB) – Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
28. Green Bay Packers – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
29. New England Patriots (from KC through SF via MIA) – Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga
30. Kansas City Chiefs – George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
31. Cincinnati Bengals – Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
32. Minnesota Vikings (from DET through LAR) – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
Round 2
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX) – Logan Hall, DE, Houston
34. Green Bay Packers (from MIN through DET) – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) – Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
36. New York Jets (from NYG) – Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
37. Houston Texans – Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
38. New York Jets (from CAR)
39. Chicago Bears
40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
41. Seattle Seahawks
42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Cleveland Browns
45. Baltimore Ravens
46. Detroit Lions (from MIN)
47. Washington Commanders (from IND)
48. Chicago Bears (from LAC)
49. New Orleans Saints
50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)
51. Philadelphia Eagles
52. Pittsburgh Steelers
53. Green Bay Packers (from LV)
54. New England Patriots
55. Arizona Cardinals
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Buffalo Bills
58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)
59. Green Bay Packers
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61. San Francisco 49ers
62. Kansas City Chiefs
63. Cincinnati Bengals
64. Denver Broncos (from LAR)
Round 3
65. Jacksonville Jaguars
66. Detroit Lions
67. New York Giants
68. Houston Texans
69. New York Jets
70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR)
71. Chicago Bears
72. Seattle Seahawks
73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Denver Broncos
76. Baltimore Ravens
77. Minnesota Vikings
78. Cleveland Browns
79. Los Angeles Chargers
80. Houston Texans (from NO)
81. New York Giants (from MIA)
82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND)
83. Philadelphia Eagles
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. New England Patriots
86. Las Vegas Raiders
87. Arizona Cardinals
88. Dallas Cowboys
89. Buffalo Bills
90. Tennessee Titans
91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92. Green Bay Packers
93. San Francisco 49ers
94. Kansas City Chiefs
95. Cincinnati Bengals
96. Denver Broncos (from LAR)
97. Detroit Lions*
98. New Orleans Saints*
99. Cleveland Browns*
100. Baltimore Ravens*
101. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)*
102. Miami Dolphins (from SF)*
103. Kansas City Chiefs*
104. Los Angeles Rams*
105. San Francisco 49ers*
Round 4
106. Jacksonville Jaguars
107. Houston Texans (from DET via CLE)
108. Houston Texans
109. Seattle Seahawks (from NYJ)
110. Baltimore Ravens (from NYG)
111. New York Jets (from CAR)
112. New York Giants (from CHI)
113. Washington Commanders
114. Atlanta Falcons
115. Denver Broncos
116. Denver Broncos (from SEA)
117. New York Jets (from MIN)
118. Cleveland Browns
119. Baltimore Ravens
120. New Orleans Saints
121. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)
122. Indianapolis Colts
123. Los Angeles Chargers
124. Philadelphia Eagles
125. Miami Dolphins (from PIT)
126. Las Vegas Raiders
127. New England Patriots
128. Baltimore Ravens (from AZ)
129. Dallas Cowboys
130. Buffalo Bills
131. Tennessee Titans
132. Green Bay Packers
133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
134. San Francisco 49ers
135. Kansas City Chiefs
136. Cincinnati Bengals
137. Carolina Panthers (from LAR via HOU)
138. Pittsburgh Steelers*
139. Baltimore Ravens*
140. Green Bay Packers*
141. Baltimore Ravens*
142. Los Angeles Rams*
143. Tennessee Titans*
Round 5
144. Carolina Panthers (from JAX)
145. Seattle Seahawks (from DET via DEN)
146. New York Jets
147. New York Giants
148. Chicago Bears (from HOU)
149. Carolina Panthers
150. Chicago Bears
151. Atlanta Falcons
152. Denver Broncos
153. Seattle Seahawks
154. Philadelphia Eagles (from WAS)
155. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE)
156. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL)
157. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN)
158. New England Patriots (from MIA)
159. Indianapolis Colts
160. Los Angeles Chargers
161. New Orleans Saints
162. Philadelphia Eagles
163. New York Jets (from PIT)
164. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE)
165. Las Vegas Raiders
166. Philadelphia Eagles (from AZ)
167. Dallas Cowboys
168. Buffalo Bills
169. Tennessee Titans
170. New England Patriots (from TB)
171. Green Bay Packers
172. San Francisco 49ers
173. New York Giants (from KC via BAL)
174. Cincinnati Bengals
175. Los Angeles Rams
176. Dallas Cowboys*
177. Detroit Lions*
178. Dallas Cowboys*
179. Indianapolis Colts*
Round 6
180. Jacksonville Jaguars
181. Detroit Lions
182. New York Giants
183. Houston Texans
184. Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ)
185. Buffalo Bills (from CAR – Conditional)
186. Chicago Bears
187. San Francisco 49ers (from DEN)
188. Jacksonville Jaguars (SEA)
189. Washington Commanders
190. Atlanta Falcons
191. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL via KC – Conditional)
192. Minnesota Vikings
193. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE)
194. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI)
195. Los Angeles Chargers
Round 6 Pick 17 – Choice Forfeited (New Orleans)
196. Baltimore Ravens (from MIA)
197. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI)
198. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PIT)
199. Carolina Panthers (from LV)
200. New England Patriots
201. Arizona Cardinals
202. Cleveland Browns (from DAL)
203. Buffalo Bills
204. Tennessee Titans
205. Houston Texans (from GB)
206. Denver Broncos (from TB via NYJ and PHI)
207. Houston Texans (from SF via NYJ)
208. Pittsburgh Steelers (from KC – Conditional)
209. Cincinnati Bengals
210. New England Patriots (from LAR)
211. Los Angeles Rams*
212. Los Angeles Rams*
213. Atlanta Falcons*
214. Los Angeles Chargers*
215. Arizona Cardinals*
216. Indianapolis Colts*
217. Detroit Lions*
218. Los Angeles Rams*
219. Tennessee Titans*
220. * San Francisco 49ers*
221. San Francisco 49ers*
Round 7
222. Jacksonville Jaguars
223. Cleveland Browns (from DET)
224. Miami Dolphins (from HOU via NE and BAL)
225. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NYJ)
226. Cincinnati Bengals (from NYG)
227. Las Vegas Raiders (from CAR)
228. Green Bay Packers (from CHI via HOU)
229. Seattle Seahawks
230. Washington Commanders
231. Buffalo Bills (from ATL)
232. Denver Broncos
233. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN)
234. Detroit Lions (from CLE)
235. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BAL)
236. Los Angeles Chargers
237. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
238. Los Angeles Rams (from MIA)
239. Indianapolis Colts
240. Washington Commanders (from PHI via IND)
241. Pittsburgh Steelers
242. Carolina Panthers (from NE via MIA)
243. Kansas City Chiefs (from LV via NE)
244. Arizona Cardinals
245. Houston Texans (from DAL)
246. Cleveland Browns (from BUF)
247. Miami Dolphins (from TEN)
248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
249. Green Bay Packers
250. Minnesota Vikings (from SF via DEN)
251. Kansas City Chiefs
252. Cincinnati Bengals
253. Los Angeles Rams
254. Los Angeles Chargers*
255. Los Angeles Chargers*
256. Arizona Cardinals*
257. Arizona Cardinals*
258. Green Bay Packers*
259. Kansas City Chiefs*
260. Los Angeles Chargers*
261. Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
262. San Francisco 49ers*