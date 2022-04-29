2022 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to make the first overall selection for the second straight year. Last year, the Jaguars used that top spot to select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and kick off a quarterback-heavy first round that included Zach Wilson to the Jets, Trey Lance to the 49ers, Justin Fields to the Bears and Mac Jones to the Patriots.

That was last year, though, and this time around, there’s a chance that we could see a draft with no quarterbacks, tight ends, running backs, or receivers taken in the Top 10. 2022 could be the year to shine for offensive tackles and pass rushers, with Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia’s Travon Walker showing up in top spots on mock drafts and top-five lists nationwide.

RELATED: FMIA: ‘A Mysterious Year’ — Twelve People In NFL Draft Rooms Share Notes On Picks, Prospects & Trades

It’s a relatively quiet year for quarterbacks without a clear number one prospect at the position. There’s also not a clear landing spot for Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis or Matt Corral of Ole Miss, the top names in this year’s QB class.

This year’s draft will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders. The draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 28 before Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 29 and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 30. Below are all 262 picks and traded selections in all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, including compensatory picks (denoted with an asterisk). Check out additional 2022 NFL Draft coverage including mock drafts, news, rumors, trades, video analysis and more here.

2022 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

2. Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

3. Houston Texans – Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

4. New York Jets – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

5. New York Giants – Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

6. Carolina Panthers – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

7. New York Giants (from CHI) – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

8. Atlanta Falcons – Drake London, WR, USC

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

10. New York Jets (from SEA) – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

11. New Orleans Saints (from WAS) – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

12. Detroit Lions (from MIN) – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

13. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU through CLE) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

14. Baltimore Ravens – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

15. Houston Texans (from PHI through MIA) – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

16. Washington Commanders (from NO through IND via PHI) – Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

17. Los Angeles Chargers – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

18. Tennessee Titans (from PHI through NO) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

21. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) – Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

23. Buffalo Bills (from BAL through ARZ) – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

24. Dallas Cowboys – Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

25. Baltimore Ravens (from BUF) – Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

26. New York Jets (from TEN) – Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB) – Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

28. Green Bay Packers – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

29. New England Patriots (from KC through SF via MIA) – Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga

30. Kansas City Chiefs – George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

31. Cincinnati Bengals – Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

32. Minnesota Vikings (from DET through LAR) – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Round 2

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX) – Logan Hall, DE, Houston

34. Green Bay Packers (from MIN through DET) – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) – Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

36. New York Jets (from NYG) – Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

37. Houston Texans – Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

38. New York Jets (from CAR)

39. Chicago Bears

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

41. Seattle Seahawks

42. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Cleveland Browns

45. Baltimore Ravens

46. Detroit Lions (from MIN)

47. Washington Commanders (from IND)

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC)

49. New Orleans Saints

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)

51. Philadelphia Eagles

52. Pittsburgh Steelers

53. Green Bay Packers (from LV)

54. New England Patriots

55. Arizona Cardinals

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Buffalo Bills

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)

59. Green Bay Packers

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61. San Francisco 49ers

62. Kansas City Chiefs

63. Cincinnati Bengals

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR)

Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. Detroit Lions

67. New York Giants

68. Houston Texans

69. New York Jets

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR)

71. Chicago Bears

72. Seattle Seahawks

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Denver Broncos

76. Baltimore Ravens

77. Minnesota Vikings

78. Cleveland Browns

79. Los Angeles Chargers

80. Houston Texans (from NO)

81. New York Giants (from MIA)

82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND)

83. Philadelphia Eagles

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. New England Patriots

86. Las Vegas Raiders

87. Arizona Cardinals

88. Dallas Cowboys

89. Buffalo Bills

90. Tennessee Titans

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92. Green Bay Packers

93. San Francisco 49ers

94. Kansas City Chiefs

95. Cincinnati Bengals

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR)

97. Detroit Lions*

98. New Orleans Saints*

99. Cleveland Browns*

100. Baltimore Ravens*

101. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)*

102. Miami Dolphins (from SF)*

103. Kansas City Chiefs*

104. Los Angeles Rams*

105. San Francisco 49ers*

Round 4

106. Jacksonville Jaguars

107. Houston Texans (from DET via CLE)

108. Houston Texans

109. Seattle Seahawks (from NYJ)

110. Baltimore Ravens (from NYG)

111. New York Jets (from CAR)

112. New York Giants (from CHI)

113. Washington Commanders

114. Atlanta Falcons

115. Denver Broncos

116. Denver Broncos (from SEA)

117. New York Jets (from MIN)

118. Cleveland Browns

119. Baltimore Ravens

120. New Orleans Saints

121. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)

122. Indianapolis Colts

123. Los Angeles Chargers

124. Philadelphia Eagles

125. Miami Dolphins (from PIT)

126. Las Vegas Raiders

127. New England Patriots

128. Baltimore Ravens (from AZ)

129. Dallas Cowboys

130. Buffalo Bills

131. Tennessee Titans

132. Green Bay Packers

133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

134. San Francisco 49ers

135. Kansas City Chiefs

136. Cincinnati Bengals

137. Carolina Panthers (from LAR via HOU)

138. Pittsburgh Steelers*

139. Baltimore Ravens*

140. Green Bay Packers*

141. Baltimore Ravens*

142. Los Angeles Rams*

143. Tennessee Titans*

Round 5

144. Carolina Panthers (from JAX)

145. Seattle Seahawks (from DET via DEN)

146. New York Jets

147. New York Giants

148. Chicago Bears (from HOU)

149. Carolina Panthers

150. Chicago Bears

151. Atlanta Falcons

152. Denver Broncos

153. Seattle Seahawks

154. Philadelphia Eagles (from WAS)

155. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE)

156. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL)

157. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN)

158. New England Patriots (from MIA)

159. Indianapolis Colts

160. Los Angeles Chargers

161. New Orleans Saints

162. Philadelphia Eagles

163. New York Jets (from PIT)

164. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE)

165. Las Vegas Raiders

166. Philadelphia Eagles (from AZ)

167. Dallas Cowboys

168. Buffalo Bills

169. Tennessee Titans

170. New England Patriots (from TB)

171. Green Bay Packers

172. San Francisco 49ers

173. New York Giants (from KC via BAL)

174. Cincinnati Bengals

175. Los Angeles Rams

176. Dallas Cowboys*

177. Detroit Lions*

178. Dallas Cowboys*

179. Indianapolis Colts*

Round 6

180. Jacksonville Jaguars

181. Detroit Lions

182. New York Giants

183. Houston Texans

184. Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ)

185. Buffalo Bills (from CAR – Conditional)

186. Chicago Bears

187. San Francisco 49ers (from DEN)

188. Jacksonville Jaguars (SEA)

189. Washington Commanders

190. Atlanta Falcons

191. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL via KC – Conditional)

192. Minnesota Vikings

193. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE)

194. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI)

195. Los Angeles Chargers

Round 6 Pick 17 – Choice Forfeited (New Orleans)

196. Baltimore Ravens (from MIA)

197. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI)

198. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PIT)

199. Carolina Panthers (from LV)

200. New England Patriots

201. Arizona Cardinals

202. Cleveland Browns (from DAL)

203. Buffalo Bills

204. Tennessee Titans

205. Houston Texans (from GB)

206. Denver Broncos (from TB via NYJ and PHI)

207. Houston Texans (from SF via NYJ)

208. Pittsburgh Steelers (from KC – Conditional)

209. Cincinnati Bengals

210. New England Patriots (from LAR)

211. Los Angeles Rams*

212. Los Angeles Rams*

213. Atlanta Falcons*

214. Los Angeles Chargers*

215. Arizona Cardinals*

216. Indianapolis Colts*

217. Detroit Lions*

218. Los Angeles Rams*

219. Tennessee Titans*

220. * San Francisco 49ers*

221. San Francisco 49ers*

Round 7

222. Jacksonville Jaguars

223. Cleveland Browns (from DET)

224. Miami Dolphins (from HOU via NE and BAL)

225. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NYJ)

226. Cincinnati Bengals (from NYG)

227. Las Vegas Raiders (from CAR)

228. Green Bay Packers (from CHI via HOU)

229. Seattle Seahawks

230. Washington Commanders

231. Buffalo Bills (from ATL)

232. Denver Broncos

233. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN)

234. Detroit Lions (from CLE)

235. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BAL)

236. Los Angeles Chargers

237. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

238. Los Angeles Rams (from MIA)

239. Indianapolis Colts

240. Washington Commanders (from PHI via IND)

241. Pittsburgh Steelers

242. Carolina Panthers (from NE via MIA)

243. Kansas City Chiefs (from LV via NE)

244. Arizona Cardinals

245. Houston Texans (from DAL)

246. Cleveland Browns (from BUF)

247. Miami Dolphins (from TEN)

248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

249. Green Bay Packers

250. Minnesota Vikings (from SF via DEN)

251. Kansas City Chiefs

252. Cincinnati Bengals

253. Los Angeles Rams

254. Los Angeles Chargers*

255. Los Angeles Chargers*

256. Arizona Cardinals*

257. Arizona Cardinals*

258. Green Bay Packers*

259. Kansas City Chiefs*

260. Los Angeles Chargers*

261. Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

262. San Francisco 49ers*