A.J. Brown: I would have stayed if Titans offered me $22M, but they didn’t even offer $20M

Getty Images

The Titans traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles on Thursday night, and Brown and the Eagles agreed to a new contract that averages $25 million a year. Brown says he never would have left Tennessee if the Titans were willing to pay him close to what the Eagles are paying him.

“I would have stayed if they offered me $22 million,” Brown told ESPN.

But Brown says the Titans’ offer never even came close.

“I wanted to stay, but the deal they offered was a low offer. The deal they offered wasn’t even $20 million a year,” Brown said.

Salaries for top wide receivers have exploded this offseason, and the Titans apparently think the best receivers are getting too expensive, while the Eagles think a receiver of Brown’s caliber is worth the market rate.