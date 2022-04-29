A.J. Brown: I would have stayed if Titans offered me $22M, but they didn’t even offer $20M

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 29, 2022, 10:33 AM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
The Titans traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles on Thursday night, and Brown and the Eagles agreed to a new contract that averages $25 million a year. Brown says he never would have left Tennessee if the Titans were willing to pay him close to what the Eagles are paying him.

I would have stayed if they offered me $22 million,” Brown told ESPN.

But Brown says the Titans’ offer never even came close.

“I wanted to stay, but the deal they offered was a low offer. The deal they offered wasn’t even $20 million a year,” Brown said.

Salaries for top wide receivers have exploded this offseason, and the Titans apparently think the best receivers are getting too expensive, while the Eagles think a receiver of Brown’s caliber is worth the market rate.

8 responses to “A.J. Brown: I would have stayed if Titans offered me $22M, but they didn’t even offer $20M

  2. It is so funny how the NFL is just a copycat league. This WR fad will come crashing down hard when these teams find that paying a WR this kind of money is a waste. WRs aren’t the difference makers people think they are.

  3. Congrats AJ Brown, good trade Titans. Eagles paying a good receiver like a elite receiver LMAO

  4. I never thought I would ever hear someone say out loud that they were insulted at an offer of 18 million dollars a year. I was wrong.

  5. Pay your receiver budget to one guy, like AJ, gets hurt as usual your season is over and at least the coach and probably the GM get fired. Grossly over paying one player leaves little left to pay the back-ups which equates to having very sub-par talent and uncompetitive players.

    With all of the money the gambling companies are making that money is coming out of someone’s pocket and eventually that money will run out which will cause a rapid decline in revenue and salary cap.

  6. One of the most overrated players in the NFL.. Davante Adams had twice his production and gets paid less.

  7. I said it before these WR contracts are all the fault of Jax overpaying Christian Kirk. Now ANY WR that is statistically better than Kirk wants more money than him.

