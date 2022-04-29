A.J. Brown tells Titans fans in deleted tweet, “This was not my fault”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2022, 12:15 AM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

Titans receiver A.J. Brown heard it loudly from fans of the team, when his lack of a contract caused him to not show up for the start of offseason workouts. Now that he’s been traded, Brown has a message for the fans.

Or, more accurately, he had one. He has deleted it.

This was the message: “Tennessee I love you and you will forever be in my heart and I can say this now… THIS WAS NOT MY FAULT. But I wish you all the best.”

He has replaced it with something simpler. “I love y’all Tennessee,” he said.

Brown had every right to want to get paid. The Eagles were willing to do it, and to give up trade assets to get him. The Titans decided not to pay Brown big money, and to replace him with a rookie. It’s no one’s fault that the Titans made a business decision.

Brown made one, too. A very good one for him and his family.

