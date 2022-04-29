Aaron Glenn: Aidan Hutchinson is a Detroit Lion through and through

Getty Images

As soon as the Jaguars made the No. 1 overall choice official with the selection of Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker, the Lions couldn’t get the card to the commissioner quickly enough. Detroit chose Aidan Hutchinson over another pass rushing option in Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux as well as cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Kyle Hamilton.

It always seemed like a match made in the Great Lakes, with the Lions drafting a player who grew up in southeast Michigan before arriving in Ann Arbor.

“To me, the unique thing about all these guys is they were all different in some capacity,” defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said about the edge-rushing group, via Justin Rogers of The Detroit News. “They all had an attribute you like. But the one thing we thought about Aidan, he’s relentless. He can obviously get to the quarterback. He can make plays in the run really well. And man, he’s a Detroit Lion through and through.”

Hutchinson, the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2021, finished his career at UM with 18.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss.

He learned Wednesday that the Jaguars likely were drafting Walker, leaving him hoping to land with the Lions. Not many players in draft history have dreamed of playing in Detroit.

“I was talking to my agent, he told me yesterday that it was about 90 percent that I don’t go to Jacksonville,” Hutchinson said. “But then I don’t even know how this all happened. It felt like things started changing a couple days ago, but I’m grateful to be where I’m at.”