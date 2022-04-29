Aaron Rodgers: Davante Adams trade “a little surprising,” leaves big hole

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took his time this offseason before committing to continuing his career in Green Bay and most people thought his return would mean wide receiver Davante Adams would be back with the team as well.

The Packers franchise-tagged Adams, but then traded him to the Raiders when they weren’t able to come to an agreement on a new deal. During a Thursday night appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers admitted that it was “a little surprising” because he thought the wideout would remain with the team “based on the number that we offered Davante and being able to play with me for a few more years.”

“Obviously, when I made my decision I was still thinking he was going to come back,” Rodgers said. “I was very honest with him about my plans and my future and where I saw my career going, as far as how many years I want to play. But I felt like he was going to be back. Didn’t obviously turn out that way, but I have so much love for ‘Tae and appreciate the time we spent together and definitely wish him the best in Derek [Carr] in Vegas. But that’s a big hole to fill, for sure.”

The Packers did not fill that hole with either of their first-round picks as they took linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. Six wideouts came off the board before the Packers picked and that may have accounted for all the receivers with first-round grades on their board. Rodgers noted the team has had “a lot of success with second- and third-round receivers” in the past and they have a pair of picks in the second round that could go toward helping to fill that hole.