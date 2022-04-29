Aaron Rodgers sheds some light on Davante Adams’ departure, but plenty of questions remain

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2022, 9:59 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers didn’t say much, but ultimately said plenty, on Thursday night regarding the departure of receiver Davante Adams from Green Bay. From the words Rodgers chose to use, some fair conclusions can be drawn.

For starters, he didn’t know Adams was planning to leave when Rodgers decided to stay. More specifically, Rodgers expected that the Packers and Adams would work out a new contract. That’s a huge assumption that failed to come to fruition.

“Obviously, when I made my decision, I was still thinking he was gonna come back,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee. “You know, I was very honest with him about my plans and my future and where I, you know, saw my career going as far as how many years I wanted to play. But I felt like he was gonna be back. Did not see it turn out that way.”

So why did he think Adams was coming back? What did Adams say or do to make him think that? Consider this: Adams made it clear after being traded to the Raiders that he and quarterback Derek Carr spent time plotting and planning the move, well before it happened.

“It’s something we didn’t entertain during the season,” Adams told reporters in late March. “Once we wrapped up the season, started communicating a little bit. . . . As things progressed a little bit more, obviously we communicate multiple times a week as it is, aside from even trying to team up. So once we got to a point where it was something that could be realistic now, it’s not just a thought, we started trying to put a little bit of a plan together. And obviously I was still back going back with Green Bay at that point and still weighing my options.”

The options included staying in Green Bay. Rodgers believed that the prospect of being paid by the Packers and staying with Rodgers would outweigh a Raiders contract and teaming up with Carr.

“I thought that based on the number that we offered Davante and, you know, being able to play with me a few more years would definitely make a difference,” Rodgers told McAfee. “But in the end, I think he was ready to move on and wanted my help in making that happen.”

Rodgers focused on the decision made by Adams. However, by the time the Packers made their offer to Adams, it was too late. Does Rodgers wish the Packers had gotten more serious with Adams before the offseason? Rodgers wasn’t asked that question.

Second, Rodgers made it clear that he was “very honest” with Adams “about my plans and my future.” Does Rodgers believe that Adams was honest with Rodgers about his own plans? Although Rodgers wasn’t asked that question, it sure sounds like Adams didn’t come clean with Rodgers until it was too late. Otherwise, Rodgers would have known Adams was leaving before Rodgers decided to stay.

Third, and most importantly, would Rodgers have made a different decision if he’d known Adams was leaving? Rodgers wasn’t asked that question either. And while Rodgers most likely wouldn’t have said “I would have chosen to leave,” it would have been very interesting to see how he squirmed his way through it. Along the way, Rodgers may have said something that would have underscored the reality that, even though he decided to stick around for 2022, he could very well decide to move on in 2023.

14 responses to “Aaron Rodgers sheds some light on Davante Adams’ departure, but plenty of questions remain

  1. If anything Green Bay pulled the trigger way too early. The Titans got a better draft pick for AJ Brown and used it to draft his replacement. The Chiefs got 5 picks for Tyreek Hill, and the Ravens got two similar picks for Hollywood Brown.

    Trading Adams a month ago when he was still franchise tagged with no leverage was a bad decision any way you slice it.

  3. AR’s going to have a weak WR room that will take time but he’s going to have a very good D this year. I won’t presume where they end up but they will be focused on in the rest of this draft and any further weapons off the street may come at WR.

  6. Rodgers is clearly upset getting stuck on a rebuild. Have you seen the Packer’s WR depth chart?

  7. chickensalad43 says:
    April 29, 2022 at 10:10 am
    If anything Green Bay pulled the trigger way too early
    ________

    The Chiefs had Jets and Fins bidding back and forth, the Titans got traded the 18th and 101. Which 18th s LITERATELY 4 spots ahead of GB AND Gb got the Raiders 53rd overall, AND much needed cap relief. GB did fine with the trade AND it was likely the only team in the running as it was his dream landing spot since he was a kid.

  9. Major respect to Davante Adams for not playing Rodgers little games. Good for him, Murphy and Gutenkunst should pay attention.

  10. Looking at it in the context of last night’s picks, Grenn Bay’s number one aim is to continue to dominate the division. Those opponent’s defenses can’t stop Rodgers and a well coached bunch of #2 receivers and a good run game, not if their facing an elite D on the other side. As to the playoffs, they must have realized that the elite offense/middling defense model doesn’t work for them. One more shot with Rodgers, then hand the keys off with an elite defense, strong run game, and improved special teams in place. It’s possible there’s less drama with the Packers this year, unless of course it doesn’t work out as planned.

    *************************************************************************

    Big difference is I believe those other guys were all under contract and their teams had control. Adams was a franchise tag…Vegas could have signed him outright and the compensation would have been a #1 this year and #1 next. Gute swung that into a 1st and 2nd this year instead. There is not really much more the Packers could have gotten.

  13. Word on the street is that Davante was sick and tired of my Diva persona and wanted to get as far away from me, and as quickly as he could.

  14. chickensalad43 says:
    April 29, 2022 at 10:10 am
    If anything Green Bay pulled the trigger way too early. The Titans got a better draft pick for AJ Brown and used it to draft his replacement. The Chiefs got 5 picks for Tyreek Hill, and the Ravens got two similar picks for Hollywood Brown.

    This is incorrect— because Adams is 29–nearly spent for WR prime. Hill is a couple years younger, Brown is going into his 4th season, that’s an enormous value difference. The Packers did great, and I think the Raiders overpaid for a WR Adams age. Yes, he’s a great player,…but for how much longer? Clearly, GB has left themselves thin at WR and it will impact the offense, but there defense is looking stacked.

