Bears make Kyler Gordon their first pick of 2022

Posted by Josh Alper on April 29, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT
2022 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
Getty Images

The Bears didn’t have a pick in the first round on Thursday night because of the move they made to land quarterback Justin Fields in last year’s draft, so they had to wait until Friday night to make their first selection of the year.

That pick was No. 39 and Chicago used it to select cornerback Kyler Gordon. He’s the sixth cornerback off the board so far this year and played in the same secondary as 21st overall pick Trent McDuffie at Washington.

Gordon was one of four players invited to the draft who came to Las Vegas and did not get selected during the first round. He had 46 tackles and two interceptions in his final season with the Huskies.

The Bears have the 48th pick as the result of the Khalil Mack trade, so they’ll have a shorter wait for their second pick.

3 responses to “Bears make Kyler Gordon their first pick of 2022

  1. I can’t hate picking a good value CB for my Bears. CB is a huuuuuge need. But pleeaaaaassseee get Fields some help the rest of the draft. Pretty please?

  2. Solid pick. The Bears weren’t able to cover Virginia McCaskey on a slant route last year.

  3. Dude must think he’s Rick James!

    She’s a very kinky girl
    The kind you don’t take home to mother
    She will never let your spirits down
    Once you get her off the street (oh, girl)

