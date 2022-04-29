Bears make Kyler Gordon their first pick of 2022

Getty Images

The Bears didn’t have a pick in the first round on Thursday night because of the move they made to land quarterback Justin Fields in last year’s draft, so they had to wait until Friday night to make their first selection of the year.

That pick was No. 39 and Chicago used it to select cornerback Kyler Gordon. He’s the sixth cornerback off the board so far this year and played in the same secondary as 21st overall pick Trent McDuffie at Washington.

Gordon was one of four players invited to the draft who came to Las Vegas and did not get selected during the first round. He had 46 tackles and two interceptions in his final season with the Huskies.

The Bears have the 48th pick as the result of the Khalil Mack trade, so they’ll have a shorter wait for their second pick.