Bengals pick up Jonah Williams’ 2023 option

Add Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams to the list of 2019 first-round picks whose fifth-year options are being picked up around the league.

The Bengals announced their decision to exercise the option year on Friday. Williams now has a guaranteed salary of $12.604 million for the 2023 season.

Williams was the 11th overall pick in 2019, but he missed his entire rookie season with a shoulder injury. He was limited to 10 games by injuries in 2020, but started 20 games over the regular season and playoffs last season.

Williams returns from last year’s AFC champions, but he’ll have to familiarize himself with several new teammates. Center Ted Karras, guard Alex Cappa, and tackle La'el Collins have joined the team and that group could grow during the final two days of the draft.