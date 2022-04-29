Big 12 doesn’t have player selected in first round again

Getty Images

The Big 12 was shut out of the first round a second consecutive year with not a single player from the conference’s 10 schools hearing his name called.

In 2020, Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb, TCU receiver Jalen Reagor, Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks and TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney all went in the first round.

A year ago, Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins was the first Big 12 player off the board, going to the Bears at No. 39 overall.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall likely is the first Big 12 player off the board this year. Baylor safety Jalen Pitre, Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto and Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey are among other Big 12 players who could hear their names early this evening.

Georgia’s five first-round selections were more than the entire ACC (4), Pac-12 (4) and, of course, the Big 12 (0). The SEC had 12 players selected Thursday.