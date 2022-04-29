Bills select James Cook at No. 63

Getty Images

Already the favorites in the AFC East, the Bills have added a weapon to their offense at the end of the second round of this year’s draft.

With the 63rd overall pick, Buffalo has selected Georgia running back James Cook.

The younger brother of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, James Cook was a key piece of Georgia’s offense in 2021, helping the club win the national championship. He led the team with 1,012 all-purpose yards, rushing for 728 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 284 yards with four TDs.

The Bills were third in the league in points scored in 2021, averaging 28.4 points per game. With another year of experience for quarterback Josh Allen plus an improved running game with Cook, the club could average significantly more in 2022.

Cook will face his brother on the Vikings at some point in the coming season. Minnesota is slated to visit Buffalo for a regular-season contest.