Brian Gutekunst: We can’t reach just because a player is a wide receiver

Posted by Josh Alper on April 29, 2022, 9:51 AM EDT
Predictions that the Packers would add a wide receiver to their roster in the first round proved incorrect as the team used its two picks to add former Georgia defenders Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt to their front seven.

The Packers stayed put to select those two players and General Manager Brian Gutekunst was asked whether the team had possibilities to trade up on Thursday night to get a wideout. Gutekunst said there were opportunities, but “you’ve got to look at the asking price and does that make sense.”

Gutekunst’s answer was that standing pat made the most sense and that they still have ample ammunition to use on fleshing out the receiving corps before the draft is over.

“I think having weapons for him to go to is important,” Gutekunst said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “We play in September, and we’ve got nine picks the next couple days and a whole summer before we get to that first game. So, I think certainly by the time we get to that first game, we’re going to add some one way or another to that room. Hopefully, it’ll fall right for us the next two days but, if it doesn’t, I don’t think we can reach and make bad decisions just because they’ve got a WR by their name.”

If things do fall the right way for the Packers, it could mean another Georgia alum joining the team. George Pickens is one of the top wideouts still on the board heading into the second round.

11 responses to “Brian Gutekunst: We can’t reach just because a player is a wide receiver

  1. 100% true Gutey. Rodgers will make mid tier guys look like Davante without effort.

    This Green Bay D is going to be NASTY as heck!

    GO PACK GO!!

  3. HagemeisterPark says:
    April 29, 2022 at 9:55 am
    100% true Gutey. Rodgers will make mid tier guys look like Davante without effort.

    This Green Bay D is going to be NASTY as heck!
    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    Who did he make look like Davante the game Adams was out against the Cardinals? Aaron Jones?

  4. wilkersonswobblykankles says:
    April 29, 2022 at 10:15 am
    He has no problems reaching for QB’s though

    ————————————————————————————-

    Your hindsight is 20/20. Although a reach, AR was coming off some poor play for a couple of years. Got a coach fired and was not showing allot of sigs of improvement. That first round pick in Love even if failed turned AR around to put up back to back MVP seasons and has him playing real QB again. No championships yes I know but turned the QB’s fortunes around. So small price considering Gute had had a few years with extra first rounds picks cause he’s better than most.

  5. Packer fans make me laugh. This guy is a moron. Window has closed as GB has one of if not the worst receiving corps in the league. With an MVP Qb. 150 million to hand off. Dumb.

  6. Rodgers will make mid tier guys look like Davante without effort.
    ============

    Adams was a zero until his 3rd year. The way he dropped passes, he may have been a negative.

    I trust the Packers to get it right, but its hardly a certainty.

  8. otheirony says:
    April 29, 2022 at 10:20 am

    Packer fans make me laugh. This guy is a moron. Window has closed as GB has one of if not the worst receiving corps in the league. With an MVP Qb. 150 million to hand off. Dumb.

    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

    Another sofa genius heard from. Meanwhile Vegas has the power/under on Packers wins for 2022 season at 11.5.

    That’s not a “window closed” to me.

  9. In consideration of the extreme measures very many teams are currently taking to assure a decent quarterback is in their ranks, the insurance policy the Packers took on Jordan Love is beginning to look like pure genius.

  10. GoVikings says:
    April 29, 2022 at 10:16 am
    Who did he make look like Davante the game Adams was out against the Cardinals? Aaron Jones?
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Maybe. Hard to say. It could’ve anybody or multiple people. The Packers went 7-0 in games without Adams. We’ll soon see how much of Adams was Adams and how much of Adams was Rodgers.

  11. Window has closed as GB has one of if not the worst receiving corps in the league.
    __
    One of the worst receiving corps in the history of the league and a 2nd round rookie will not change that

