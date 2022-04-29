Brian Gutekunst: We can’t reach just because a player is a wide receiver

Getty Images

Predictions that the Packers would add a wide receiver to their roster in the first round proved incorrect as the team used its two picks to add former Georgia defenders Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt to their front seven.

The Packers stayed put to select those two players and General Manager Brian Gutekunst was asked whether the team had possibilities to trade up on Thursday night to get a wideout. Gutekunst said there were opportunities, but “you’ve got to look at the asking price and does that make sense.”

Gutekunst’s answer was that standing pat made the most sense and that they still have ample ammunition to use on fleshing out the receiving corps before the draft is over.

“I think having weapons for him to go to is important,” Gutekunst said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “We play in September, and we’ve got nine picks the next couple days and a whole summer before we get to that first game. So, I think certainly by the time we get to that first game, we’re going to add some one way or another to that room. Hopefully, it’ll fall right for us the next two days but, if it doesn’t, I don’t think we can reach and make bad decisions just because they’ve got a WR by their name.”

If things do fall the right way for the Packers, it could mean another Georgia alum joining the team. George Pickens is one of the top wideouts still on the board heading into the second round.