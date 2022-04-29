Broncos draft picks 2022: Full list of Denver’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have fielded 11 different starting quarterbacks since Peyton Manning retired before the 2016 season. The Broncos conducted a blockbuster trade this offseason in hopes of ending the quarterback carousel that has spun in Denver for too long.

The Broncos traded two first-rounders in 2022 and 2023, two second-rounders in 2022 and 2023, a 2022 fifth-round selection, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Wilson, 33, spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Seattle where he earned nine Pro Bowl selections and led the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014. He earned his first and only Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XLVIII when the Seahawks defeated the Broncos, 43-8.

Wilson will not be the only new face in Denver as he joins first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has served as an offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and, most recently, the Green Bay Packers. Hackett replaces Vic Fangio, who the Broncos parted ways with after he led the team to a 7-10 record and fourth-place finish in the AFC West last season.

Quarterback was the biggest position of need for an otherwise well-rounded Broncos team entering the offseason. Denver’s defense finished among the league’s top 10 in most major categories last season but expect the Broncos to add defensive reinforcements with their eight selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. Denver added edge rusher Randy Gregory from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, but are still in need of a strong defensive tackle and some additional depth in the secondary to help defend against some of the top QBs in the league in Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr.

With Wilson under center and a new head coach, the Broncos will use their picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to continue building a team that can be competitive in a loaded AFC West.

Click here for the entire 2022 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who the Broncos take in the 2022 NFL Draft. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Denver Broncos 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 2: No. 64 (from LAR) – Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma

Round 3: No. 80 (from NO via HOU) – Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Round 3: No. 96 (from LAR)

Round 4: No. 115

Round 4: No. 116 (from SEA)

Round 5: No. 152

Round 6: No. 206 (from TB via NYJ and PHI)

Round 7: No. 232

Round 7: No. 234

Click here to see all of Denver’s picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Check out draft picks for other teams in the AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs 2022 draft picks

Las Vegas Raiders 2022 draft picks

Los Angeles Chargers 2022 draft picks