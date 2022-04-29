Browns take Martin Emerson with first selection of 2022 draft

Getty Images

After trading their first- and second-round picks to Houston in separate deals, Cleveland has finally made a selection in the 2022 draft.

With the 68th overall pick in the third round, the Browns have taken Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson.

Emerson started 28 games for Mississippi State in three seasons, ultimately appearing in 36 games. As a junior in 2021, Emerson recorded 50 tackles with 3.0 for loss and three passes defensed. He had 11 breakups in 2020. His only interception as a college player came as a freshman in 2019.

The Browns recently signed 2018 first-round cornerback Denzel Ward to a lucrative extension. And the club drafted cornerback Greg Newsome at No. 26 overall last spring. But, as the saying goes, a team can never have enough good corners.

Cleveland’s next selection is currently slated for No. 78 overall in the third round.