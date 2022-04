Getty Images

Tom Brady wanted the Buccaneers to go all-in to help him win in 2022, and they’ve just given him a blocker who can help him right away.

Luke Goedeke, an offensive lineman from Central Michigan, went to the Buccaneers with the 57th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Goedeke can play both guard and tackle, and he should get playing time as a rookie.

Tampa Bay traded up from No. 60 to No. 57 to get Goedeke, sending the 180th overall pick to Buffalo to make the move.