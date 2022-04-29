Cardinals bring in Trey McBride at No. 55

Getty Images

After trading for receiver Marquise Brown on Thursday night, the Cardinals’ first selection of the 2022 draft came at No. 55 overall.

They elected to take another pass catcher.

With the 55th overall pick, Arizona selected Colorado State tight end Trey McBride.

McBride was the John Mackey Award winner as the nation’s best tight end in 2021. He caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards with a touchdown as a senior. He also led the team in receiving. McBride was a four-year starter for the program.

The Cardinals will pair McBride with veteran Zach Ertz in the tight ends room. The club also has Maxx Williams at tight end, though he’s coming off a torn ACL suffered in Week Five.

McBride is the first tight end to be selected in 2022.