Cowboys use second-round choice on Sam Williams

Getty Images

The Cowboys have taken some chances with their second-round picks in recent years. Some have worked. Some haven’t.

One of those, Randy Gregory, left for the Broncos this offseason, leaving a hole at defensive end opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. The team signed veteran Dante Fowler in free agency and have Dorance Armstrong back, but they needed more help.

The Cowboys used their second-round pick, No. 56 overall, on Ole Miss pass rusher Sam Williams.

Williams was suspended from the program in July 2020 before being reinstated. He earned first-team All-SEC honors last season with 12.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss but also was penalized nine times.

He was a three-year starter at Ole Miss.