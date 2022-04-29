David Ojabo goes to Ravens with the 45th pick

Getty Images

The Ravens have filled some needs with three choices in the first 45.

After taking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25, the Ravens selected Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo in the second round.

Ojabo goes from one Harbaugh to another after playing last season in the multiple scheme that then-defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald brought with him from the Ravens. Macdonald is back with the Ravens and likely played a role in the team drafting Ojabo.

Ojabo surely would have gone higher but for a torn left Achilles at his Pro Day in March. He faces a lengthy rehab that could keep him out all of his rookie season.

The Texans jumped the Ravens to get the 44th overall selection from the Browns to take Alabama receiver John Metchie III. Maybe the Ravens would have taken Metchie. Maybe not.

But after trading Hollywood Brown on Thursday, the team remains in the receiver market.

They passed on available receivers Skyy Moore of Western Michigan and George Pickens of Georgia as well as Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey and Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto to take Ojabo.