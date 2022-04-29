Deonte Harty signs tender to remain with Saints

Getty Images

Saints receiver Deonte Harty, previously known as Deonte Harris, has signed his tender, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Harty, who changed his last name in January to honor his stepfather, was a restricted free agent whom the Saints tendered at the second-round level. He will earn $3.986 million in 2022.

Harty joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He recorded 1,500 all-purpose yards last season, gaining 199 on punt returns, 690 on kick returns, 570 receiving and 41 rushing in 13 games.

Harty expanded his role as a receiver last year, catching 36 passes and scoring three touchdowns.