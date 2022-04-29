Dolphins’ first choice of the 2022 draft is Channing Tindall

Getty Images

Georgia. Georgia. Georgia.

The Dolphins finally made their first selection in the 2022 draft, and it was yet another Georgia player. Miami chose Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall with the 102nd overall choice.

He was the ninth Georgia player selected, including seven defensive players.

Tindall played in 50 college games but made no starts. He recorded 108 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

The Dolphins have two choices remaining, with pick No. 125 in the fourth round and seventh-round picks that are numbers 224 and 247 overall.