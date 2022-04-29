Eagles draft picks 2022: Full list of Philadelphia’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

This year’s 2022 NFL Draft is unusual as eight teams have multiple first-round picks. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to be the only NFL team to have three first-round selections, but a trade with the New Orleans Saints in the beginning of April shook up the draft board. The Eagles sent the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a third-rounder, a seventh-round selection and a 2023 first-round pick and second-rounder in 2024.

The Eagles own the 15th and 18th overall picks in this year’s draft. The trade with the Saints provides insight into GM Howie Roseman’s priorities. If the Eagles did not have any problems giving up one of their three first-rounders and looking ahead to 2023 and 2024, could there still be question marks around quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Jameis Winston? The trade sets the Eagles up to continue drafting talented players in the long term.

The trade with the Saints also represents Philly’s biggest offseason move. In Nick Sirianni’s first year as head coach of the team last year, Philly rebounded from an awful 2020 campaign in which they finished 4-11-1 and improved to 9-8, good enough to clinch a playoff berth. During free agency this offseason, the Eagles were relatively conservative, adding LB Kyzir White, edge Derek Barnett and WR Zach Pascal.

Entering the draft, the Eagles have needs on the edge and interior of the defensive line after ranking second-to-last in sack rate last season. With defensive tackles Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave due to hit free agency in 2023, the Eagles will likely focus on adding depth along the defensive line.

Philadelphia had nine picks in last year’s draft and traded the No. 12 overall pick and No. 84 overall pick to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys for the No. 10 overall pick. The Eagles used that pick to select Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. After shaking up the board, Philly mostly focused on bolstering the offensive and defensive line for the remainder of the 2021 Draft.

Click here for the entire 2022 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who the Eagles take in the 2022 NFL Draft. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

RELATED: Titans trade AJ Brown to the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 13 (from HOU via CLE) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Round 2: No. 51 – Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska

Round 3: No. 83

Round 3: No. 101 (from NO)

Round 4: No. 124

Round 5: No. 154 (from WAS)

Round 5: No. 162

Round 5: No. 166 (from AZ)

Round 7: No. 237 (from NO

Click here to see all of Philadelphia’s picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Check out draft picks for other teams in the NFC East

Dallas Cowboys 2022 draft picks

Washington Commanders 2022 draft picks

New York Giants 2022 draft picks

Click here for the full schedule for the 2022 NFL Draft.