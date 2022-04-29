Falcons take QB Desmond Ridder

Getty Images

The long, long wait for the second quarterback drafted has finally come to an end.

With the 74th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected quarterback Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati.

Ridder is just the second quarterback taken in this year’s draft, following Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, who went with the 20th overall pick.

It’s been a shocking fall for the quarterbacks this year, with Liberty’s Malik Willis and Ole Miss’s Matt Corral still in the green room.

But for Ridder, Atlanta is his new home, and as a rookie he’ll likely serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Marcus Mariota.