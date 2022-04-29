Falcons trade with Giants, select Arnold Ebiketie at No. 38

Getty Images

The Giants have traded down twice tonight. The latest deal came when they sent the No. 38 choice to the Falcons for the 43rd and 114th selections.

For a moment, everyone wondered whether the Falcons had traded up for Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Willis is a Georgia native, having played his high school ball in Roswell.

The Falcons instead selected Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie.

Ebikeite finished second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss (18) and third in sacks (9.5) in 2021. He earned second-team All-America honors.

He spent his first four college seasons at Temple.